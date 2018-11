When mother speaks, you listen. And the grandest Drag Race dame returning for All-Stars 4 — her fourth Drag Race ride — wants the children’s lip-sync shenanigans to stop. “Looking like you’re in a refrigerator box with shoulder pads out to here? There’s no mystery that you’re going to take that off for a reveal,” Latrice Royale, who’s bringing “old school values” back to the competition, says of the performative stunts invading the main stage. “Get back to basics: Sing the song and tell the story.”

Latrice previously turned down the chance to appear on All-Stars 3 due to a conflict of interest with several contestants who were signed to her management roster, and she nearly turned down All-Stars 4, too. But she’s back and she’s not taking any nonsense.

“This whole new sisterly thing we got going on where everybody’s like ‘sis,’ that’s some bullsh—. You ain’t really my sister because my real sister would let me know the real tea,” Latrice says, adding that she curated a lot of her Drag Race competitors’ runway looks by telling the girls what worked and what didn’t. “We hold on to those old school values…. I ain’t with this new fandango, kumbaya bullsh—. I want to know what you really think. Don’t tell me one thing in my face and say something else behind my back. We have a lot of that on All-Stars 4 [and that] warrants my response, because when you have an opportunity to say what you mean but don’t because you’re scared or you punk out, I’m gonna come for you for that.”