Get gooped by EW's exclusive RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 portraits

“Anybody can learn to do better makeup, anyone can learn to have a better costume or buy a better costume, but we can’t all learn to want to be a better person. Drag has literally taught me to be who I am and not to be scared of that person and just embrace all walks of life. Drag has definitely made me the proud transwoman that I am today…. I do believe the girls play fair this time around, whatever fair may be. That’s an interesting concept: what ‘fair’ means in All-Stars. Fair is something that is a nice term and nice thing to throw around until it comes your time to save yourself or your competition…. But I know most of the girls came with the motive to show their art and continue this thing that we’ve all created together and do it together. I feel a sense of sisterhood this season.”