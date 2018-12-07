Get gooped by EW's exclusive RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 portraits

Joey Nolfi
and Mettie Ostrowski
December 07, 2018 at 02:12 PM EST
<p>One week out from their <a href="https://ew.com/tv/rupauls-drag-race-all-stars-4-cast/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Werk Room resurgence</a>, the ladies of <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/26/rupauls-drag-race-all-stars-4-carol-of-the-queens-teaser/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>RuPaul&#8217;s Drag Race All-Stars 4</em></a>&nbsp;(Friday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1) are serving sickening lewk after sickening lewk in EW&#8217;s exclusive portrait gallery ahead. Scroll on for the full roster of fabulous images featuring Trinity The Tuck, Latrice Royale, Naomi Smalls, Gia Gunn, Manila Luzon, Jasmine Masters, Farrah Moan, Monique Heart, Mon&eacute;t X Change, and Valentina.</p>
Prepare for the goopery!

Mettie Ostrowski for EW (3)
<p>&#8220;I have improved a lot since my season. Not to toot my own horn, but on my original season I was already polished. What I learned on my season is to step outside my comfort zone and make <em>that</em> polished, and that&rsquo;s what puts me on another level&#8230;.&nbsp;I&rsquo;m not going to name names, but there is a lot of drama! It&rsquo;s fun, it&rsquo;s catty, and these girls are out for blood. They&rsquo;re all here to win, so it&rsquo;s going to be a <em>show</em>.&#8221;</p>
Trinity the Tuck (season 9)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;Oh baby, the glow-up is real. She got her teeth did. The evolution of Latrice has been severe over the last few years&hellip;. Just trying to keep up with myself, there are a lot of new girls coming out, so you want to elevate your brand and increase your worth so you do all the things you need to do as an entertainer, as an artist, as a business, to elevate yourself. So it&rsquo;s important that you not only keep up with the times and trends but you reinvent yourself&hellip;. The legends always reinvent themselves.&#8221;</p>
Latrice Royale (season 4, All-Stars 1)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;m not worried what the other girls are bringing to the competition, but what I&rsquo;m bringing is a lot more confidence and a more together Naomi Smalls than I was on season 8. I was a child back then, and I&rsquo;ve matured and learned&hellip; and now I can actually drink! [I think]&nbsp;<em>All-Stars 4</em> is going to be a crazy ride because it&rsquo;s so unexpected. On&nbsp;<em>All-Stars 3</em> we all kind of saw it coming, but Shangela should have won, but there&rsquo;s not a clear winner [here]. Once the competition goes on, you see how strong everybody is. I think it&rsquo;s good drama because it&rsquo;s valid drama.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Naomi Smalls (season 8)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;Anybody can learn to do better makeup, anyone can learn to have a better costume or buy a better costume, but we can&rsquo;t all learn to want to be a better person. Drag has literally taught me to be who I am and not to be scared of that person and just embrace all walks of life. Drag has definitely made me the proud transwoman that I am today&#8230;.&nbsp;I do believe the girls play fair this time around, whatever fair may be. That&rsquo;s an interesting concept: what &lsquo;fair&rsquo; means in <em>All-Stars</em>. Fair is something that is a nice term and nice thing to throw around until it comes your time to save yourself or your competition&hellip;. But I know most of the girls came with the motive to show their art and continue this thing that we&rsquo;ve all created together and do it together. I feel a sense of sisterhood this season.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Gia Gunn (season 6)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;When I did <em>All-Stars 1</em>, it was the first time it was ever happening so I just went with the flow. After that I never thought it was going to happen again. When I got the phone call to come back I was like, &lsquo;Oh my god, I&rsquo;m going to go to the gym, let me get some new wigs, let me get some cute new shoes.&rsquo; It was a good excuse to go shopping, for sure&#8230;. I&rsquo;m happy to be back and to show these bitches how it&rsquo;s done.&#8221;</p>
Manila Luzon (season 3, All-Stars 1)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;Considering I&rsquo;ve been doing drag for about 24 years, I&rsquo;m an all-star already. It&rsquo;s win-win. Everyday, I was a star way before the show&#8230;. I think a lot of the girls who are younger getting into this, some of them may not even be 1,000 percent confident in themselves, and they feel drag is a power for them. But I don&rsquo;t get the power from drag. That&rsquo;s only for the stage. I get power on stage.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Jasmine Masters (season 7)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;When it first aired, I feel like I was perceived as this whiny, obnoxious crybaby. But I think as people started to really understand who I am as a person through social media and press, they understood who I am as a core individual. I&rsquo;m very sensitive and I&rsquo;ve got a lot of anxiety and I think a lot of people relate to that. We&rsquo;re in a hard world and it&rsquo;s hard to be on at all times. Life is hard. I&rsquo;m not afraid to be vulnerable with people and show that it&rsquo;s okay to feel emotions. You&rsquo;re not a weak person because you&rsquo;re overwhelmed by a circumstance and you&rsquo;re not a weak person because you&rsquo;re emotional about things. This is a big deal and if you&rsquo;re not crying about your opportunity, you&rsquo;re obviously not wanting it that bad.&#8221;</p>
Farrah Moan (season 9)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;It was weird coming back to the show. I didn&rsquo;t have a long time to glow up or have the big moment like, okay she came in broke now she&rsquo;s rich, let&rsquo;s see what the bitch can do&hellip;. I don&rsquo;t know what y&#8217;all hoes want, but I&rsquo;m here&#8230;.&nbsp;<em>All-Stars 3</em> was cute, and Shangela <em>still</em> came out on top in <em>A Star Is Born</em>. It was amazing. Four is truly going to give you everything that season 10 gave you: we have the drama, bitch we have the commentary and the looks, alright? It&rsquo;s everything that&rsquo;s supposed to be in a season&hellip;. It&rsquo;s the best one. Once again, the reason it&rsquo;s the best is because bitch, I&rsquo;m here. Let us be clear again: Once I left television, you hoes were bored and just waited for Aquaria [to win]. Thank you.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Monique Heart (Season 10)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/27/monets-herstory-x-change/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mon&eacute;t</a> on <em>All-Stars 4</em> is more confident in her expression of what my fashion looks like&hellip;. I wanted to pull the glamour out of me that RuPaul was so thirsty for, but I never gave her. [But] I still love me a pussycat moment, though I definitely wanted to show them I&rsquo;m more than a pussycat wig and a sponge on <em>All-Stars</em>. They&rsquo;re there, but we like to be a little more eclectic.&#8221;</p>
Monét X Change (season 10)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;You&rsquo;re living up to a higher standard in the judges&rsquo; eyes&hellip;. so there&rsquo;s a lot of pressure to impress yourself and top yourself. Ooh, &lsquo;top yourself!&rsquo; [I want to] connect with all the girls the second time around, because the first time it was so competitive. I was strategically more focused on winning challenges and not connecting with other girls because it just takes me too damn long to get ready! If I focus on talking, I&rsquo;ll never get ready. Now that I have more experience I wanted to have more memories and deeper connections and just enjoy it more.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Valentina (season 9)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;I think people will be surprised to see just how far I&rsquo;ve come in terms of my outlook on life and the way that I see drag. On my season I was portrayed as this bitchy, shady character which hopefully on this season isn&rsquo;t the case, but if it is I&rsquo;m comfortable with just owning that and owning my TV personality and drag personality, as Gia Ichikawa and Gia Gunn are two very separate people. Being able to differentiate those two took a lot of hard work on my end just to be able to separate your drag character from who you are as a person.&#8221;</p>
Gia Gunn (season 6)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;m always proud of what I did on season 3 with the resources I had at the time and what resources in drag were at the time. Drag is so much bigger and grander; there&rsquo;s an entire industry around it. We have DragCon, we have wig manufacturers, makeup companies &mdash; all that cater specifically to drag&hellip;. so yeah, I have to step up my game because the standard drag stamp is anywhere at this point, so you have to really make sure you stand out.&#8221;</p>
Manila Luzon (season 3, All-Stars 1)

Mettie Ostrowski for EW
