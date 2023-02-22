EW exclusively previews the show's monumental episode, which features references to queens and calamity from the last 14 years of RuPaul's Drag Race.

We watched Drag Race film 200th episode from behind Alyssa Edwards' mirror — here's everything we saw

Staring into the eyes of the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is a divine gift sent from the drag gods above... and one that's rarely afforded to us mortals. Doing it while concealed behind the show's iconic two-way makeup mirrors — when the gals can't see that their eyes have met yours as they touch up their mugs — however, is a next-level spooky, ooky, and kooky experience. This season, EW went to set to do just that while the Emmy-winning crew filmed the show's her-storic 200th episode, which serves as a sweet tribute with references to iconic queens and nutty calamity from the last 14 years of Drag Race excellence.

Including exclusive dispatches recorded in the heat of feeling the full Alyssa Edwards All Stars 2 fantasy, tucked away beyond the mirrors in the Werk Room, here's everything we saw after fully ascending to heaven (yes, where Sasha Colby is still a neck-snapping God) behind the scenes of the 200th episode of RuPaul's Drag Race (premiering Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV).

Back, back, back, back, back to werk again

Getting here hasn't been easy, both for us (physically) and for the show (figuratively). Standing on the show's titanic soundstage at a secret location, uh, somewhere in the continental United States, taking in the awe-inspiring size of the Werk Room — which feels massive, even from our sheltered position behind the makeup mirrors — it's difficult to imagine that Drag Race was once a wiwwl bitty piwwl that could, struggling to find its audience on a fledgling queer network on the fringes of mainstream TV all the way back in 2009.

Now, the scale and efficiency are obvious, judging by the most massive table of craft services snacks we've ever seen (located somewhere near an adorable sign pointing toward the art department, which bears imagery from Aquaria's "Trade" ad from season 10) as we wait for the nine remaining queens — Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sasha Colby, Salina EsTitties, and Spice — to take their marks. It all unfolds in front of a crew that includes six cameras (yes, Sarge A.K.A. Winter Green is here, too!) and a diligent army of helping hands scuttling around to prepare the first take of the day: RuPaul's entrance.

Following a brief video message (yes, the monitor on the wall actually works!), Mother slinks down her staircase in a silky patterned jacket and sunglasses, all primed to introduce a throwback mini challenge that will task the queens with getting into comedic quick drag before posing for a photo shoot, the results of which will later be added into memorable moments from the show's past. (Watch RuPaul introduce the challenge in the clip below.)

The queens reset to their marks and film their reactions to RuPaul's descent, before the host excitedly informs them of their impending mini challenge. On a break, a producer gathers the contestants to inform them of the mini challenge's rules, making sure all cast members understand each part of the process before proceeding.

Then... well... all hell breaks loose in the best way imaginable.

Ru Paul's Drag Race Salina, exclusive, MTV/World of Wonder RuPaul coaches Salina EsTitties through the mini challenge on 'Drag Race' 200th episode. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

You better run (not walk) that f---ing duck!

As soon as filming resumes, the queens charge toward a clothing rack draped in Pretty Little Thing attire. They secure the goods, and it's here that their individual processes and approaches to the art from blossom. Some dart toward their stations, while others head right to the makeup mirror, where we have a few surreal — startling, unsettling, deeply philosophical — moments staring face-to-face with the gals as they apply lipstick, blush, highlighter, and, uh.. well, you'll see on the episode. If anyone asks, of the queens we observed from the other side of the mirror, Loosey and Luxx absolutely have the most entertaining facial expressions while applying makeup. Oscars incoming. Also, a note to the Academy: Please recognize Sarge for a bit he attempted, where he playfully tossed his headset on the ground in a faux fit that had his colleagues in stitches. Here begins Winter Green's campaign for All Stars 8 and the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The level of professionalism? Much.

As the queens prepare to shoot their photos with RuPaul, we head back behind a few monitors to watch the mini challenge unfold. There, we find season 2 finalist and All Stars 1 alum Raven — who won an Emmy in 2020 for doing RuPaul's makeup on the show — sitting in a director's chair, fiddling with her phone. She briefly greets us as RuPaul cycles the season 15 queens in one by one for their photo session, with Salina posing to photo-bomb Laganja Estranja's jaw-dropping (and death-dropping) season 6 entrance.

"You wanted a twist, eh?" Salina squeals, while RuPaul exclaims that "she's leaving it all on the floor."

The rest of the queens rotate in and out of the set with Ru, who shifts in and out of his signature cackle-wheeze-laugh and level-headed bits of coaching for the contestants.

Exclusive Drag Race set photos Entertainment Weekly's Joey Nolfi on the set of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: Thairin Smothers/World of Wonder

That's all, Teletubby. Teleport us (back) to Earth.

Before we leave, we're able to preview the new season 15 lighting package on the Main Stage, a new backdrop for the judging panel, and even walk the same runway upon which Charlie Hides famously did very little during a Britney Spears lip-sync. It's a humbling process, stomping atop this space, and a warm reminder of the blood, sweat, glitter, and tears that went into crafting the 199 episodes before this one. Whether these Legends (yes, with a capital L) of the past shantayed, sashayed, or, sometimes, just stood there on this hallowed ground, it all made for her-storic television that's paved the way for the show to easily come back, back, back, back, back again — to the 300-episode mark and beyond.

Exclusive Drag Race set photos Entertainment Weekly's Joey Nolfi on the set of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: Thairin Smothers/World of Wonder

