There are monarchs, royal families, and divine dynasties around the globe, but only one queen rules the world: RuPaul.
As the most powerful drag queen — and queen of drag — Earth has to offer, Mama Ru rose through the ranks to become not only a queer icon, but a Hollywood staple, and Entertainment Weekly's new collector's edition celebrates her journey from San Diego to Atlanta to '90s New York City nightclubs and the glistening lights of her Emmy-winning juggernaut RuPaul's Drag Race.
Featuring an intimate, exclusive foreword by RuPaul's longtime collaborator, fellow Drag Race judge, and friend, Michelle Visage, and a never-before-seen image of Mother on the cover, Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to RuPaul spans their run on The RuPaul Show through to their reality TV reign on Drag Race, and includes a rare glimpse into Ru's dressing room, an expansive look back at her fashion evolution, and highlights from our 2017 cover story and its accompanying oral history.
In addition to Ru, the issue details Drag Race queens at length with an update on the show's successful alum, the gaggiest moments, and a breakdown of how some of the show's most memorable looks — from Monét X Change's sponge dress to Kerri Colby's Jennifer Lopez Versace gown — came together for the Main Stage.
As you werk through the pages of EW's new special edition, soak up all the her-story with RuPaul's iconic quote in mind: "Success is something between you and yourself.… Only you know where you've come from and how far you want to go."
Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to RuPaul is available online or wherever magazines are sold.
