RuPaul slams Ted Cruz over same-sex marriage stance: 'F--- Ted Cruz'

RuPaul made sure Ted Cruz done already done had his verbal smackdown over the senator's anti-same-sex-marriage stance.

Filling in for the titular host on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the RuPaul's Drag Race host slammed the conservative Texas senator's recent comments about the subject.

After the politician called 2015's landmark Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case — which ruled that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry — "clearly wrong," Mama Ru put Cruz in his place with four simple words.

"Chile, f--- Ted Cruz," the Emmy-winning host said during a segment of "Gayer News," in which he remixed current headlines with a queer twist. Then, without missing a beat, Ru moved on to the next topic.

RuPaul's remarks come amid growing fear that the Supreme Court — which recently eliminated abortion rights protections when it overturned Roe v. Wade — could soon take action against same-sex marriage.

"As the basic human rights of LGBTQ+ people are being threatened once again, I want to thank our peers in the Television Academy for acknowledging the achievements of the beautiful and talented souls that work in front of and behind the cameras at RuPaul's Drag Race," Ru said in a statement after his Drag Race competition franchise earned 11 total Emmy nods across multiple programs earlier in July. "Through the miracle of drag, our spectacular season 14 queens have touched hearts and opened minds around the planet. We will never take for granted the platform we've been given to tell authentic queer stories, and pledge to do everything in our power to continue to spread light, love, and laughter."

Season 14 of the series featured five trans queens (the most in the show's history) vying for the crown on a single season. Kerri Colby recently told EW that she hopes fans see their presence in the competition as inspiration to keep fighting for queer rights in an increasingly threatening climate.

In recent months, Texas politicians suggested passing legislation that would ban kids from attending family-friendly drag shows, while Utah officials publicly campaigned against Drag Race alums Shangela, Eureka, and Bob the Drag Queen filming their inspirational LGBTQ-themed reality series We're Here around children in the area.

RuPaul on Jimmy Kimmel RuPaul slammed Ted Cruz over the senator's same-sex marriage stance. | Credit: ABC

"The love does not just end in the bar, it doesn't just end at the venue, it doesn't just end at the show where you see a girl give you a moment and performance," Kerri told EW. "There are a lot of places at stake right now more than ever, where they're trying to do little things that no one notices if you're not paying attention in the polls, if you're not paying attention in legislation."

Watch RuPaul's "Gayer News" monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

