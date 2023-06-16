Mama Ru entered the Werk Room to interrupt dramatic tension after Kahanna Montrese threatened to quit the competition: "Don't let your feelings sabotage your experience in this life."

RuPaul saves queen from quitting Drag Race All Stars 8 with tough-love scolding: 'Feelings are not facts'

Mama RuPaul has never mothered quite like this before.

The Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race host interrupted a tense Werk Room moment on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, which saw season 11 alum Kahanna Montrese threatening to quit the competition over anxieties about performing in this week's improv acting challenge.

"I'm sorry, but, I feel like this is really taking from my spirit, and I don't like it. This energy ain't it for me, and it's another acting challenge, like, how am I going to be better this time? They're gonna have to find somebody else to play Ms. Imma Foxx because I'm good. I'm done. Like, yes, I want to go home," Kahanna said before she paced around the room, gathering her belongings to head home.

Moments later, RuPaul re-entered the Werk Room to gather her gals to scold them with a bit of much-needed tough love.

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul and Kahanna Montrese on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' | Credit: Paramount+

"Mama is here to straighten s--- out. We gon' have to talk, ladies. I just want to set you straight before you make any mistakes that you can't undo. You're having all these feelings? Of course you're going to have these feelings, you're under a lot of pressure, but feelings are not facts," RuPaul said to the final six queens, including Kahanna, Kandy Muse, Jimbo, Alexis Michelle, Lala Ri, and Jessica Wild. "You have emotions, Oh yeah, I'm feeling some kind of way, but I'm going to do this thing because I'm a professional. Don't let your feelings sabotage your experience in this life. Do not. This is the greatest stage in the world for you to present your act on. Do not allow the little things to derail your bigger picture."

Kahanna and Kandy teared up during Ru's speech, which continued with the creator-host asking them to think of "How many bitches can't get a job" and "How many bitches work for years in this business," but never have global recognition like the Drag Race cast does.

"So, Kahanna, you feel like you're ready to pack your s--- and go?" RuPaul asked, to which Kahanna replied, "No. I'm here for you. And I'm here for me."

Answered Ru: "You're here for you, that's right, that's right, that's the right answer."

Later, in the Untucked after-show, Kahanna expressed gratitude for RuPaul's words.

"I've been under pressure many times in my life. This was definitely the first time that I walked away from something that I really wanted — or almost did that, and the regret was instant," the Las Vegas-based queen said. "A soon as she came, I was like, Kahanna, girl, what are you doing? Do you know how hard it took to get here?"

Though Kahanna ended up staying in the competition, her performance in the challenge landed her in the bottom for the fourth time this season, and she was ultimately sent home after challenge-winning queen Lala Ri won the lip-sync against returning lip-sync assassin Jorgeous, and chose Kahanna's lipstick.

Heidi N Closet on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' Heidi N Closet on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' | Credit: Paramount+

Kahanna wouldn't have been the first queen to quit AS8, however, as season 12 Miss Congeniality winner Heidi N Closet left the show by choice on episode 5.

"I have zero regrets, I stand by the decisions I made, I'm proud of what I got to show, I'm happy that Kahanna got to stay," Heidi told EW after her exit. "I was very hurt that she felt like I was trying to put her down, so I was thinking, maybe if I go, maybe it can rectify that and she gets to stay, and she did! So, she's welcome."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 continues Fridays on Paramount+.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: