RuPaul jokes he hasn't 'been in a grocery store in about 30 years' in Price Is Right clip

The Price Is Right type TV Show genre Game Show

RuPaul has strolled down the runway (another payday!) and been on the cover of magazines, but one place you probably won't find him is between the aisles at Whole Foods.

EW's exclusive preview of RuPaul's upcoming stint on the long-running game show The Price Is Right's evening special sees the Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race host attempting to help a young woman play the fan-favorite Grocery Game — where fans try to guess the prices of store-bought products — despite one major problem.

"I haven't been in a grocery store in about 30 years," RuPaul jokes to host Drew Carey, who fights back a fit of laughter before summing up the hilarity about to ensue: "We appreciate your honesty and candor. RuPaul, who doesn't go to grocery stores, will help advise you on what grocery items cost."

Find out how RuPaul fares on the set of the game show when The Price Is Right at Night airs Monday night at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. Watch EW's exclusive preview of RuPaul's debut episode above.

