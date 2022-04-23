Las Vegas government officials (yes, really) allowed Visage to present RuPaul with the key to the city and designated April 22 as RuPaul Day at the Drag Race season 14 finale.

RuPaul receives key to Las Vegas (and her own holiday) from Michelle Visage and shirtless men at Drag Race finale

On RuPaul's catwalk, the world — specifically the Las Vegas Strip — is her runway.

As is customary in all official governmental affairs, Michelle Visage and a group of shirtless backup dancers presented the Emmy-winning drag superstar with the key to Las Vegas at the top of Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 finale, while also formally designating April 22 as RuPaul Day in Clark County.

"Ru, I am here because the local government in Las Vegas, Clark County, asked me to make a very important announcement," the longtime Drag Race judge and friend of RuPaul said after twerking onto the stage. "RuPaul, for your unprecedented career in show business and for making RuPaul's Drag Race Live! one of the hottest shows on the Las Vegas Strip, Clark County hereby proclaims that today, April 22, is RuPaul Day on the Las Vegas Strip — officially."

Visage then presented the 61-year-old with her silver key to the city.

"I gotta tell you, I'm kind of triggered right now, because the last time someone handed me a key, it had white powder on the end of it," Ru said. "But that was a long time ago, and this is so much better than all of that. I just want to say thank you for this great honor, and I share it with all the queens that make RuPaul's Drag Race a phenomenon here in Las Vegas and all over the world."

The camera also cut to a shot of Trinity K. Bonet, Eureka, Derrick Barry, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, and more stars of the Vegas residency show — currently ongoing at the Flamingo resort — cheering Ru on from the audience.

RuPaul assembled the massive crowd at the theater to watch her crown one of five season 14 finalists as this year's reigning queen of the queerest competition on TV. Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill are set to duke it out for the crown across the episode, which will see them fronting individual lip-sync numbers before the top two go heel-to-heel in a smackdown for the title — and an increased $150,000 cash prize, the largest haul in Drag Race her-story.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is currently showing at the Flamingo Showroom in Las Vegas.

