RuPaul joins Netflix animated series Chicago Party Aunt as fierce salon owner

RuPaul will play a no-nonsense salon head in the new Netflix animated comedy starring Lauren Ash and Rory O'Malley.

RuPaul is getting ready to serve aun-tea realness in Netflix's new animated series Chicago Party Aunt.

The Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race host will voice Gideon, a bougie salon owner, on the 16-episode project, Netflix announced Tuesday.

Lauren Ash and Rory O'Malley are set to lead the show, which follows the former as Diane Dunbrowski — an aging party girl with a heart of gold and a penchant for wine and '80s rock — and the latter as her nephew, Daniel, who foregoes a year at Standford to spend a gap year living with Diane in Chicago.

CHICAGO PARTY AUNT; RuPaul RuPaul joins 'Chicago Party Aunt' series at Netflix. | Credit: Netflix; Inset: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Executive producer Ike Barinholtz and Dolemite Is My Name star Da'Vine Joy Randolph also have voice roles in the adult-oriented series series from Big Mouth animation studio Titmouse, and is set to hit the streaming service on Friday, Sept. 17.

RuPaul previously teamed with Netflix for one season of his Michael Patrick King-directed dramedy AJ and the Queen, on which he starred as a down-on-her-luck drag queen who unexpectedly becomes the caretaker of a young girl.

See a first-look photo from Chicago Party Aunt above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!