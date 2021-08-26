While hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, the drag superstar joked that he's the right queen for the job following Mike Richards' controversial exit.

RuPaul throws his name in the ring to host Jeopardy: 'I'm right here, bitch!'

In the famous words of RuPaul, many others have "already done had [their]ses" when it comes to hosting Jeopardy; so, mother is click-clacking herself into the running as a potential replacement for Mike Richards.

Mama Ru jokingly volunteered to take the reins of the legendary game show while filling in as the host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. Ru opened the show with a monologue that included a segment called Gayer News, in which he remixed current headlines to be, well, a little gayer.

"Sources say the show is now looking for someone with poise, authority, and natural intelligence," Ru said. "In gayer news: I'm right here, bitch!"

The move wouldn't be entirely unprecedented. RuPaul had a friendly history with late Jeopardy icon Alex Trebek, who appeared on a season 10 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2018. In addition to his duties at the head of multiple iterations of Drag Race's fan-favorite Snatch Game celebrity impersonation game show challenge, RuPaul also hosted the Gay for Play game show for two seasons on Logo. Not to mention, Ru is a decorated Emmy-winning host with eight of the coveted TV awards — five as host and three as producer of Drag Race.

RuPaul RuPaul hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' | Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Richards, though still an executive producer on Jeopardy, sent a memo to his staff last week announcing that he'd step down as host following intense backlash over allegations of inappropriate behavior with women as well as inflammatory comments about Jewish people, people with disabilities, and more on his Randumb Show podcast. Mayim Bialik, who was tapped to host Jeopardy primetime shows and spin-offs, will step in as a temporary full-time host until the show begins its next round of guest hosts and officially chooses a permanent one.

Elsewhere on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, RuPaul welcomed Drag Race season 13 winner Symone for an adorable conversation on her life after the show.

Watch RuPaul throw make the (obvious) case to land the Jeopardy gig above.

