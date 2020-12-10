RuPaul just werked his way into the Guinness World Records

RuPaul is werking his way into the record books, henny.

RuPaul won his fifth consecutive Emmy in the category in September, breaking the record for individual victories and also pushing Drag Race over the top to become the most-decorated reality competition series in the awards show's history, with 39 overall nominations and 19 wins.

Survivor's Jeff Probst's four wins in the category currently rank as the second highest tally in the industry, followed by Jane Lynch, who has two trophies for hosting Hollywood Game Night.

As an overall series, Drag Race has won the Outstanding Competition Program three years in a row.

"I've always said, every time I bat my false eyelashes, I'm making a political statement. Well, tonight, the only political statement I want to make is this: Love," RuPaul said upon accepting his Emmy statuette earlier this year, going on to dedicate the trophy to Chi Chi DeVayne, the beloved season 8 Drag Race queen who died in August. "Love for our LGBT brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens, and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet, sensitive souls everywhere."

Though the feat is massive, RuPaul isn't the only drag queen in the record books: Guinness also recognizes Pride Toronto's 2016 performance as the largest drag artist stage show in history, with 73 queens putting on a set on July 2, 2016, including numbers soundtracked by RuPaul's "Sissy That Walk" and "Supermodel."

RuPaul continues his global domination on Friday Jan. 1, when RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 premieres at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Read our exclusive interviews with the new cast here.