RuPaul shrinks to widdle pill size in new Fisher-Price toy pack inspired by Drag Race

No more "unauthorized crap" in the vein of heinous Christmas ornaments made in RuPaul's likeness: EW can exclusively reveal that the Emmy-winning drag icon officially collaborated with Fisher-Price for a release of figurines inspired by Mama Ru's Drag Race looks.

The classic toy brand's new Little People Collector RuPaul package features three figurines that shrink RuPaul down to widdle-pill size, with the three-inch statuettes honoring Mama Ru's Drag Race outfits both in and out of drag.

RuPaul Figures RuPaul launches Fisher-Price toy line as part of the Little People collection. | Credit: Fisher-Price

A representative for Fisher-Price tells EW the brand worked closely with RuPaul and his team on the release to ensure that they represented him "in the most authentic way," which includes two figures wearing gowns modeled after real fashions worn by RuPaul, while the third look includes color schemes fusing both looks together in a suit that recalls the Klein Epstein & Parker ensembles Ru regularly wears in the show's storied Werk Room.

The packaging for the toys features a stage, spotlight, and glitter designs for displaying the RuPaul figures. A brand synopsis indicates that the release aims to honor "RuPaul's efforts to inspire people young and old to be true to themselves."

The Fisher-Price release lands nearly two weeks after Ru crowned Willow Pill as the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner, and just ahead of the May 20 launch of the all-winners All Stars 7 edition of the long-running competition series.

"I was uninhibited going in. Like, 'You know what? I'm just ready to have fun and be strategic. As someone who watches a lot of Drag Race and All Stars, I want them to be shady and send people home,'" returning contender Monét X Change recently told EW of her approach to the new season in an interview for our AS7 cover story. "Cue UK Versus the World. I loved that they were being so shady and made good TV. I felt that energy. Like, "Let's create chaos, let's have fun."

Fisher-Price's Little People Collector RuPaul toys are available now for $14.99 via Mattel. See EW's exclusive images of the RuPaul toys above.

