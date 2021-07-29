RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 elimination shocker comes down to a series first: Here's how it all plays out

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This post contains spoilers about Thursday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.

The Jantasy might soon turn into a face-cracking Jandetta, as the bubbly, ever-energetic season 12 alum sashayed away from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 with appropriate fanfare to the tune of a franchise first.

After finishing this week's girl group challenge in the bottom two against season 2 and All Stars 1 competitor Pandora Boxx (whose attempt at this week's choreography rivals Farrah Moan's as some of the most adorably off-beat dancing in the show's herstory), Jan further etched her name into the Drag Race legacy by exiting the show under unprecedented circumstances. Mama Ru deemed lip-sync assassin Alexis Mateo the winner of the duel against challenge-winning queen Trinity K. Bonet, leaving the determining vote up to the remaining group of six queens; however, in a shocking twist, Mateo revealed both bottom queens' lipsticks, indicating that the dolls' votes had come into play as a deadlock for the first time since new All Stars rules went into effect last year.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars RuPaul is gooped by a tie vote on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' | Credit: Paramount +

Though this wasn't the first time this season that the group vote resulted in a tie (Scarlet Envy and Jan previously tied two episodes ago, though Ginger Minj won the lip-sync and chose to eliminate the former), it is the first time the lip-sync assassin's victory left the deciding factor up to said tie. From there, RuPaul called Bonet back to the stage to fulfill her destiny as the deciding vote, as dictated by All Stars rules. The season 6 stunner ultimately pulled Jan's lipstick from her bra, and the New York City-based queen left in a pool of tears as Bonet encouraged her to maintain her energy level at 110 percent — a recurring critique the exiting queen had received from the judges throughout AS6.

But, all hope is not lost; RuPaul has ended every episode thus far with a promise of a "game within a game," so something tells us we may not have seen the last of Jan — or her face cracks — yet. Stay tuned to see the fallout from Jan's shocking elimination when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 returns next Thursday on Paramount+.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: