RuPaul doesn't get Spider-Man: 'I'm gay'

The Drag Race host joked about his knowledge of the web-slinging hero and why he favors Superman: 'Clark Kent is hot,' he said with a laugh.

The Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race host joked about his knowledge of the web-slinging superhero on Tuesday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing that it's the one comic book legend he doesn't quite understand.

"A couple of [your] writers, I asked them, 'What's the thing with Spider-Man?' I get Superman, I get Wonder Woman, I've never gotten Spider-Man!" Mama Ru said, referencing his time spent with the program's writing staff after guest-hosting the talk show earlier this year in Kimmel's absence.

When Kimmel asked why, RuPaul responded: "You know, I think because I'm gay. I think that's probably it."

He went on to describe accepting Superman's tale as "the story of Christ" and "an ascended master," and that the caped hero "represents the hidden specialness and uniqueness that each of us has." He then maintained that he didn't "get what the hidden meaning behind it" is.

When Kimmel tried to explain that Spider-Man's youth makes kids feel like they can be superheroes too, RuPaul again joked that the counter-appeal to Superman is that, well, "Clark Kent is hot."

Later in the interview, RuPaul teased that his line of chocolate bars will play an important role in Drag Race's upcoming season 14 plot, which he likened to a "Willy Wonka story line." He also revealed that he actually sent a cease-and-desist order to the designer of the now-iconic Christmas ornaments that were made in his likeness without his permission.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premieres Jan. 7 on VH1. Read EW's exclusive interviews with the cast here, and see RuPaul's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

