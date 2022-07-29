"You represent kids all over the world who don't have a way out, and you all found a way out," RuPaul said as the AS7 cast broke down in tears on the Main Stage.

RuPaul made every queen cry in moving tribute to Drag Race All Stars 7 cast: 'You're all heroes'

Tissues? On the Main Stage? You better done already done have a box of yourses, because RuPaul made the entire Drag Race All Stars 7 cast cry with a moving tribute to their excellence.

After the AS7 cast of eight franchise winners gathered in front of the Drag Race judges for the final time on Friday's season finale, RuPaul broke down as she honored their legacies both on and off the show.

"It's hard to do this without getting emotional because watching you all for years, I've watched you grow and I've watched the struggles that you've gone through, and you've done it so gracefully," Ru said through tears. "You represent kids all over the world who don't have a way out, and you all found a way out. You did it, you're here looking gorgeous and living your life the way you want to live your life, and just by doing that, you're all heroes. So, I love you all. I really, really do. I'm so proud of each of you."

All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change began sobbing before responding to Ru's message on behalf of the entire cast.

"We genuinely feel the love that radiates from you and it's such a great feeling to have, because you created this show, and we all have the world at our fingertips. I'm so grateful," Monét said.

After the episode premiered, RuPaul also released a statement that further heralded the queens that fronted one of the most entertaining seasons in Drag Race her-story.

"After watching this season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, the winner is… the viewers. To all of the winning queens that came back to slay, thank you for giving us the best drag show that the world has ever seen," Ru wrote. "Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck, and Yvie Oddly, your names will be forever synonymous with grace and excellence. Your contribution to queer people everywhere can never be fully repaid, but I hope you feel the love that flows from our hearts to yours. I am proud to know each of you, and am beyond grateful that the future of drag rests in your capable and fiercely manicured hands."

All Stars 7 marked the first time the show united a cast of all winners to compete to become the first queen to win Drag Race twice. The final episode saw the top four queens lip-syncing against each other for the overall crown and a cash prize of $200,000, while Mama Ru also tasked the remaining cast members with lip-syncing for a secondary $50,000 haul and the "Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses" title.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 finale is now streaming on Paramount+. Read EW's spoiler-heavy recap (including information on which queen won the season).

