Mama Ru, Trixie Mattel, Shea Couleé, Bob the Drag Queen, and more RuPaul's Drag Race alums ran wild with memes about an unofficial Christmas ornament made in Mother's likeness.

Hey sis, it's Christmas — and Santa is stuffing a fat lump of glitter-dusted coal right down one unauthorized retailer's chimney after it produced a knockoff holiday ornament made in RuPaul's likeness.

"Catch me outside, bitch!" RuPaul tweeted to RuPaul's Drag Race legend Trixie Mattel, who joked Monday that she purchased "a dozen" of the decorations — which bear zero (but nonetheless hilarious) resemblance to Ru's statuesque beauty. The Emmy-winning entertainer later called the "bootleg" ornaments "unauthorized crap" that "#RuinedChristmas."

As RuPaul continued to share memes throughout the day, other Drag Race alums joined in. Season 9 contestant and All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé admitted that she spent $24 to purchase the items because she believes "supporting mother, because she's done so much for me."

Season 8 champion and We're Here star Bob the Drag Queen also used photo editing software to spruce up the ornament's appearance after suggesting that longtime RuPaul friend (and roaster) Lady Bunny was behind their creation.

Fans can partake in Mama Ru-approved holiday festivities, however, when VH1 debuts its new movie The Bitch Who Stole Christmas — featuring 20 Drag Race queens, like Jan, Heidi N Closet, Latrice Royale, Kylie Sonique Love, Gottmik, and more — on Dec. 2.

Ru Paul, Ru Paul ornament Unauthorized RuPaul Christmas ornament sparks memes online. | Credit: Albert Sanchez/VH1/2021 Paramount+; Hudson Grace

