RuPaul's new Christmas movie unites the largest Drag Race cast in history

Your Christmas stocking is about to be stuffed with 20 fabulous ho, ho, hoes this holiday season, as RuPaul has assembled the largest-ever cast of RuPaul's Drag Race queens for his new comedy movie The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

Joining Mama Ru at the center of the upcoming film are Drag Race superstars Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan, Latrice Royale, Jaymes Mansfield, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, and Kylie Sonique Love.

Longtime series judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews have supporting roles in the project, as do Andy Ridings, singer Kim Petras, Charo, and Anna Maria Horsford. The film follows a workaholic fashion journalist (Halston's Krysta Rodriguez) who travels to a Christmas-obsessed town on an assignment from her editor (RuPaul) to dig up a juicy story. While there, she finds herself entwined in a Winter Ball competition populated by cutthroat housewives and mischievous folks seeking to destroy the holiday forever. The movie will premiere on VH1 on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas Credit: Jordin Althaus for VH1

"There are 1,000 Christmas movies this year, but only one with drag queens," World of Wonder producer Randy Barbato said of the film in a press statement. "Christmas will never be the same!"

VH1 announced The Bitch Who Stole Christmas as part of its upcoming slate of original holiday projects produced by Drag Race minds Barbato and Fenton Bailey, with behind-the-scenes help on other titles from Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, and Kim Fields.

Other films set to debut as part of the package include Adventures in Christmasing starring Fields, Kel Mitchell, and Eva Marcille; Hip Hop Family Christmas featuring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte, and Redman; Let's Get Married with Xosha Roquemore and Tahj Mowry, and Miracles Across 125th Street fronted by Cannon, Lil' Kim, Tommy Davidson, Akon, and more.

See VH1's full Christmas movie schedule below.

Adventures In Christmasing — Monday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas — Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Hip Hop Family Christmas — Monday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Let's Get Married — Monday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Miracles Across 125th Street — Monday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

