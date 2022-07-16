After remixing the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 format to remove eliminations and add a report-card-style point system across the show's first-ever season populated by past winners, RuPaul again changed the rules of the game on Friday's episode.

"All Stars, all-winners rules are about to be revised," the Emmy-winning host told the AS7 queens as they prepared to receive critiques for their performances in the Kennedy Davenport Centre Honors Hall of Shade roast on the Main Stage.

Mama Ru went on to explain that the top-two all-stars of the week will still get a Legendary Legend Star for their tallies (unless her pick is season 3 champ Raja, who was blocked by All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change last week), and a lip-sync for a cash tip of $10,000 will still take place.

"But," Ru continued, "the winner of this week's lip-sync will not — I repeat — will not have the power to block one of their fellow competitors from receiving a Legendary Legend Star next week. That's right: We're hanging up the Platinum Plunger for the rest of the competition. "The Platinum Plunger will return from once it came: Michelle Visage's rectum," RuPaul joked. "Rec-room, I mean rec room!"

Monét's AS4 twinner Trinity The Tuck reacted to the news by exclaiming, "What a trip!" as the other queens laughed in relief.

After the big reveal, the queen's received their critiques from the judges and RuPaul ordained Jinkx Monsoon and Trinity as the night's roast masters. They went on to compete in an animated lip-sync to Ava Max's "Kings & Queens" with Jinkx taking home the cash prize.

Monét previously told EW that this season's twist was "giving Survivor," and changed the way the gals played the game — including, according to her, "tricking people into thinking they're your friend, but doing a little something to undercut them."

"Realizing we were going to be there and showcase each week and not be sent home allowed all of us to have a little bit more ease in how we connected to each other, because we knew we were going to get to do fierce runways anyway on every episode," Raja added. "So, that kind of made it a little bit nicer."

With only one week to go before the grand finale, Shea remains the only queen with a single Legendary Legend Star; while Jinkx has four; Trinity and Jaida Essence Hall each have three; and Monét, Raja, Yvie Oddly, and The Vivienne have two each.

