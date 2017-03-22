RuPaul's recurring mantra of "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?" might be all about self-validation, but it doesn't hurt to have a world-renowned supermodel of the world championing your right to iconic status, either. "As soon as I saw him, I wanted to know where he was going, because that was where I wanted to be," Naomi Campbell wrote in a 2017 essay on RuPaul as part of TIME's 100 Most Influential People issue. She went on to praise his "wit and his intelligence" as well as his worldly impact in taking an underrepresented art form and transforming it into a global phenomenon. "It's incredible what he's done for the drag queens who compete on that show — bringing them out, introducing them to a mainstream audience and letting them be proud of who they are and what they want to be," she finished. "I am blessed to know Ru. We all are."