RuPaul's 17 best pop culture moments, from Drag Race to Emmys
Looking back at RuPaul's career, it's clear she done already done had herses. See all the moments that paved the way for Mama Ru's pop cultural slay.
RuPaul's best pop culture moments
Released "Supermodel (You Better Work)" in 1992
After establishing himself as a staple on the New York City club scene, RuPaul shot to international fame with his hit single "Supermodel (You Better Work)," which reached No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992. The song's memorable lyrics (including signature phrases like "sashay, shantay!") cemented the track as a go-to, crossover dance anthem.
Spoke out against his 1993 MTV VMAs appearance with Milton Berle
Ever an outspoken champion of LGBT rights, RuPaul didn't stay quiet about his altercation with Milton Berle at the 1993 MTV VMAs. After Berle allegedly mistreated RuPaul backstage before they were set to make an on-camera appearance together at the annual awards show, the television legend proceeded to grope one of Mama Ru's breasts and refer to him as a "she-he" as a stunned audience looked on. After a heated exchange in front of the cameras, Ru told reporters backstage that he was angry about the pairing, and that "a lot of the bad jokes were scripted by Uncle Milty." He continued: "I don't know why they paired me with him. I think it's so tired. It's the obvious, it's just tired. Give me something fresh. I thought this was going to be a music revolution."
Performed "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart" Duet with Elton John in 1994
Elton John's Kiki Dee-assisted single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" received a major facelift for its re-release. The pop superstar recorded a new version for his 1994 album Duets, replacing Dee's vocals with RuPaul's. The duo also filmed a music video for the remixed track, which sees them singing the tune over updated dance production.
Appeared in the 1995 documentary Wigstock
A chronicle of New York City's popular drag festival held between 1984 and 2001, Barry Shils' 1995 documentary Wigstock featured a show-stopping performance by RuPaul at the height of his mainstream breakthrough.
Appeared in The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel
While his work as a drag performer has largely defined his career, RuPaul also landed several memorable big-screen roles as an actor across his time in the spotlight. He notably appeared in a pair of comedic Brady Bunch movies released in 1995 and 1996, playing Jan's school guidance counselor Mrs. Cummings.
Hosted The RuPaul Show from 1996-1998 on VH1
Between 1996 and 1998, 20 years before landing another self-titled talk show, RuPaul hosted his first namesake talk series The RuPaul Show, becoming one of the only openly gay personalities in history to front such a program. Across two seasons, Ru (and cohost Michelle Visage, who currently serves as one of the main judges on RuPaul's Drag Race) interviewed dozens of celebrities, including Diana Ross, Cher, and Patti LaBelle.
Won GLAAD Media Awards' Vito Russo Award in 1999
Cementing his place not only in the pop cultural canon, but also among industry activists calling for LGBT equality, RuPaul won the GLAAD Media Awards' Vito Russo accolade in 1999 for his contributions in promoting awareness and advocacy on behalf of the gay community. In subsequent years, the honor has gone to other celebrities like Rosie O'Donnell, Tom Ford, Alan Cumming, Suze Orman, Cynthia Nixon, Ricky Martin, Anderson Cooper, and George Takei.
Released fourth Starrbooty movie in 2007
Coming full circle from his days as an up-and-coming legend of drag, RuPaul produced, wrote, and starred in the fourth film in his Starrbooty series in 2007, roughly two decades after he made three prior installments with friends throughout the 1980s. The initial trio — starring RuPaul as the titular character, a government-agent-slash-supermodel — was reportedly made on a budget of less than $100, and satirized the blaxploitation film movement of the 1970s. The film premiered at the New York Lesbian and Gay Film Festival on June 2, 2007, and was later independently distributed on DVD by RuPaul himself.
Launched RuPaul's Drag Race in 2009
RuPaul was a household name before the launch of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2009, but the success of the reality competition series pushed his image into the realm of being a global phenomenon, inspiring one of the most loyal television fanbases of all time along the way. Across 14 seasons (including six All Stars editions) which pitted queens from around the country against each other for the title of America's Drag Superstar, the show has crowned winners who've gone on to become contemporary drag icons in their own right, including Raja, Bianca Del Rio, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Shea Couleé, and more.
Rebooted the Viva Glam campaign in 2013 in support of the MAC AIDS Fund
Continuing to lend his voice as an advocate for LGBT-related causes, RuPaul revived his MAC Viva Glam campaign in 2013, 19 years after first launching the lipstick initiative with the cosmetics giant in 1994. Proceeds from sales of the lip products (in Ru's signature shade of red) benefitted the MAC AIDS fund. Other celebrities have lent a helping hand to the initiative over the years as well, including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Cyndi Lauper, Elton John, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and Ricky Martin.
Sang "Fashion!" with Lady Gaga during the Lady Gaga and the Muppets Holiday Spectacular in 2013
Ahead of landing Lady Gaga as a guest judge for Drag Race's ninth season, RuPaul hit the stage with Mother Monster for the latter's 2013 ABC variety special Lady Gaga and the Muppets Holiday Spectacular. True to their respective brands, the pair crooned through a duet of Gaga's Artpop track "Fashion!" decked in elaborate getups.
Guest-starred on an episode of HBO's The Comeback in 2014
Following several roles in various film and television projects, RuPaul made a notable guest appearance on the 2014 revival season of Lisa Kudrow's critically lauded HBO series The Comeback. Ru plays himself in a scene during the season opener, which sees Valerie Cherish (Kudrow) dropping in on a business lunch he's sharing with Bravo's Andy Cohen (also playing himself).
Won his first Emmy for hosting RuPaul's Drag Race in 2016
Though he once famously said he'd "rather have an enema than an Emmy," RuPaul finally accepted his first award from the Television Academy in September 2016. He was decorated for his work as the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, telling the ceremony's backstage press room, "I really didn't expect this. I came here thinking I got invited to the prom and I'm going to dance my ass off tonight, but I didn't expect that I would have this in my hand while I was dancing. It's a very special night not just for me but for all the young people around the world who dance to the beat of a different drummer."
Named as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2017
RuPaul's recurring mantra of "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?" might be all about self-validation, but it doesn't hurt to have a world-renowned supermodel of the world championing your right to iconic status, either. "As soon as I saw him, I wanted to know where he was going, because that was where I wanted to be," Naomi Campbell wrote in a 2017 essay on RuPaul as part of TIME's 100 Most Influential People issue. She went on to praise his "wit and his intelligence" as well as his worldly impact in taking an underrepresented art form and transforming it into a global phenomenon. "It's incredible what he's done for the drag queens who compete on that show — bringing them out, introducing them to a mainstream audience and letting them be proud of who they are and what they want to be," she finished. "I am blessed to know Ru. We all are."
Starred in and produced Netflix's 2020 scripted dramedy AJ and the Queen
RuPaul made a prophet of Drag Race alum Tammie Brown when he walked a child in nature on the poster for AJ and the Queen, a scripted comedy-drama series he starred in and co-created alongside The Comeback mastermind Michael Patrick King. Ru largely drew from his own experiences (and talent pool, as nearly two-dozen Drag Race stars had supporting roles) to chart the story of Ruby, a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels the country in her run-down camper with an unexpected 10-year-old stowaway (Izzy G.) on board for the journey. Though critics were divided on the show's tone, it marked the first time RuPaul took top billing in a major studio scripted series, and fans took note for its inclusion of several (increasingly rare) musical performances from the star at the helm: "We wanted something that you'd go back to and watch again," Ru previously told EW of being on stage throughout the series. "[It's about] the magic of drag."
Hosted SNL for the first time in February 2020
Saturday Night Live's Studio 8H transformed into Studio 8Henny when Mama Ru hosted the long-running sketch series for the first time in February 2020, joining musical guest Justin Bieber for an episode that included charades, RuPaul in courtroom drag, and a drag makeover for Pete Davidson's beloved Chad character done behind the scenes by Drag Race season 12 alum Nicky Doll.
Won his 11th Emmy in 2021 to become the most-decorated Black artist in history
Only one queen wears the crown, and that's still RuPaul, who won his 11th statuette at the September 2021 Emmys to become the show's most-decorated Black artist of all time. "Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show, from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you," Ru said while accepting the award on stage alongside longtime Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and season 13 queens Symone and Gottmik. "For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to Mama Ru!"