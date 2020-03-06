RuPaul's 'AJ and the Queen' sashays away from Netflix after one season

Ruby Red has taken her final bow in the spotlight.

EW has confirmed Netflix will not move forward with producing a second season for its RuPaul-created dramedy AJ and the Queen, which premiered its 10-episode first season in January as a co-creation from the minds of the Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race host and The Comeback's Michael Patrick King.

The confirmation comes after RuPaul spoke about the show's cancellation on Twitter, with the 59-year-old telling his followers that Netflix "has decided to end our road trip across America," referencing the show's plot that saw a down-on-her-luck drag queen, Ruby (RuPaul) traveling from city to city with a homeless, 10-year-old stowaway (newcomer Izzy G.) along for the ride in her massive trailer.

"Thank you for all the love & support," RuPaul, who also wrote and produced the series, continued. "We're so very proud of the work."

In addition to starring in the lead role, RuPaul enlisted dozens of his Drag Race daughters for supporting roles in the project, including season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio, All-Stars 2 finalist Katya, All-Stars 4 contestant Latrice Royale, season 10 runner-up (and upcoming star of HBO's We're Here) Eureka O'Hara, All-Stars 4 winner Trinity The Tuck, and breakout star Vanessa "Miss Vanjie" Mateo, among others.

“We wanted something that you’d go back to and watch again,” RuPaul previously told EW of punctuating the show with massive lip-sync numbers at the end of each episode. “[It’s about] the magic of drag.”

Season 1 of AJ and the Queen is available now on Netlfix.

