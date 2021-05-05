The first batch of new CGI-animated episodes will hit the streaming service on May 27.

The Rugrats are back (and three-dimensional) in trailer for new Paramount+ revival series

It's been a minute, but the babies are back in action. On Wednesday, Paramount+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming Rugrats revival series, featuring Tommy Pickles and the gang once again declaring that "a baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do."

The new series will tell "brand-new adventures" meant to "both compliment and evolve the original series' beloved stories." The biggest difference, of course, is that the new series is made with three-dimensional CGI animation. The first episode, fittingly titled "Second Time Around," will feature Tommy leading the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after his big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong. Somehow, dinosaurs are involved.

These adventurous babies are once again being voiced by the original series' actors reprising their roles: E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille). The show looks to be set before the theatrical movies, so no Dil or Kimmy.

The babies' parents, however, are voiced by a new crew including several Veep veterans: Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy's parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie's father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales (Phil and Lil's mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica's parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie's parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).

Watch the trailer above. The first batch of new Rugrats episodes hits Paramount+ on May 27.

RUGRATS Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount+