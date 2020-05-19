Ruby Rose exits Batwoman ahead of season 2: 'This was not a decision I made lightly'

Batwoman type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

Ruby Rose is hanging up the cowl way sooner than anyone expected.

EW has confirmed that the Australian actress is leaving Batwoman, which concluded its first season this past Sunday. In light of this decision, the CW superhero drama will recast the role ahead of its second season, which will hopefully premiere in 2021.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement obtained by EW. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

She continued: "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Rose made her debut as Batwoman/Kate Kane in the 2018's Arrowverse crossover "Elseworlds" before jumping over to her own solo series, which made history as the first superhero series headlined by an out LGBTQ hero. When EW spoke to Rose on the set of "Elseworlds," she opened up about how much it meant to her to play Kate Kane.

"The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would've loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role," Rose said. "This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I've done in the past."

Following Rose's departure, Warner Bros. TV, the CW, and Berlanti Productions released a statement promising to cast an LGBTQ actress in the titular role for season 2: "Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Batwoman is expected to return in January on the CW.

