Ruby Rose addresses her shocking Batwoman exit in cryptic post: 'Those who know, know'

Batwoman type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

Ruby Rose is opening up about her shocking Batwoman exit in a cryptic Instagram post, teasing that she'll keep the details to herself "for now," but "those who know, know."

Last week, the Australian actor surprised fans when she announced she was leaving The CW superhero drama after it concluded its first season earlier this month. The series will recast the lead role ahead of its second installment, which is expected to premiere in 2021.

On Wednesday, Rose posted an Instagram video showcasing her time on the show.

"It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community," she captioned the clip. "I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape."

She also thanked the fans, cast, crew, and more of the Batwoman team. Rose's words echoed her original statement when she first revealed the news.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in the initial statement obtained by EW. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

She continued: "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."

Rose made history when she first fronted Batwoman, which became the first superhero series headlined by an out LGBTQ hero, and she spoke to EW about how much it meant to her to play Kate Kane.

"The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would've loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role," Rose said. "This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I've done in the past."

Some fans have speculated that Rose's departure was influenced by the physically demanding stunts she had to do on Batwoman. In 2019, she revealed that she underwent emergency surgery because she was risking becoming paralyzed after sustaining injuries while performing stunts.

“I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal cord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms," she said in an Instagram video from September.

Season 2 will move forward with a new Batwoman, and fans can also look forward to seeing if Bruce Wayne will reappear after the first season's finale introduced the character (played by Warren Christie).

Related content: