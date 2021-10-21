A recap of Ruby Rose's Batwoman allegations and the responses

The former CW star posted a series of allegations about their time on the show.

The world of Batwoman was thrown for a loop Wednesday when former star Ruby Rose came forward with several allegations about unsafe working conditions on set and why they actually left the CW superhero drama after season 1 (Rose uses they/she pronouns). Warner Bros TV., which produces Batwoman, and a former costar released statements refuting Rose's claims, while a couple of cast members tweeted out their support of the show.

When Rose, who played original Batwoman Kate Kane, exited the show in May 2020, it was suggested that it was their decision, or at least the split mutual on both their part and the show's. However, in a series of Instagram stories posted Wednesday morning, Rose claimed that wasn't the case.

"I did not quit," Rose wrote in one of the posts (which were viewed by EW before expiring). "They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away."

In response, WBTV released the following statement in which it revealed Rose was actually fired: "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of BATWOMAN based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," said the official statement.

EW has reached out to representatives for Rose for additional comment.

Batwoman Ruby Rose as Batwoman | Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

The star also claimed that former WBTV President Peter Roth hired a private investigator to follow them until "the report didn't fit your narrative" and forced Rose back to work 10 days after they had surgery for a neck injury sustained on set "or the whole crew and cast would be fired because Peter Roth said he wouldn't recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set.)" According to Rose, "spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal" wasn't an option. Furthermore, Rose claims production told them to "get a taxi" when they couldn't drive themselves to work post-surgery.

"These are slanderous and unfounded accusations against Peter. He's one of the most respected executives in the business," a source familiar with the situation told EW.

Rose also leveled several safety concerns about the show's set, which weren't directly addressed in the statement. "A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face," they wrote. "We lost 2 stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind."

These allegations are in addition to a previously reported on-set accident that occurred March 2020 when the bucket of a lift hit production assistant Amanda Smith in the head, and she required spinal surgery, according to a GoFundMe page. "Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of COVID," Rose claimed in her Wednesday post.

At the time of the accident, WBTV released the following statement: "A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver. Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees."

Rose also accused costar Dougray Scott, who played Kate's father Jacob Kane, of inappropriate behavior on set. "Dougray hurt a female stunt double [sic] he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare," they claimed. "He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined."

Scott refuted these allegations in a statement obtained by EW. "As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened."

In the wake of the back and forth Wednesday, some members of the cast commented on social media, including Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), who tweeted: "But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you're the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen." Johnson, who worked with Rose in season 1, continued: "Since it was claimed she 'walked away' last year I'm sure some of you may be pretty confused or upset, and even moreso that a lot of lies were spread today. Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom."

EW has reached out to Johnson's representative for any additional comment.

Bridget Regan, who is recurring as Poison Ivy in season 3, also tweeted out support for the show on Wednesday night before deleting her Twitter account on Thursday morning. In the now-deleted tweet (which was viewed by EW), she wrote "I'd just like to say I LOVE working @CWBatwoman. I feel very safe on set and everyone in front and behind the camera are incredibly kind, thoughtful, and supportive."

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.

