Royal Family 'saddened to learn' how challenging life was for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement released on behalf of the queen in response to statements made by her grandson, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey during an in-depth, sit-down interview that aired on CBS on March 7.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in the statement. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

During the interview with Winfrey, Markle and Prince Harry addressed the treatment she received at the hands of the British press and the Palace's lack of intervention to help her. The former actress also shared with Winfrey that things got so bad for her in her new royal life, she even considered suicide. She stated that the lack of support from the Palace led her at one point to telling her husband that she "didn't want to be alive anymore."

She added, "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

Image zoom Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Other bombshells revealed during the CBS special included allegations that certain members of the royal family were concerned over how dark Markle and Prince Harry's future children's skin tone might be, and that while Markle was pregnant with their son Archie, they were told he would not receive a title or the security that goes with it.

The Palace ended its statement: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."