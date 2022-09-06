Warning: This post contains spoilers from the series finale of Roswell, New Mexico.

For the most part, everyone on Roswell, New Mexico got a happy ending. (Sure, a couple key players ended up on another planet, but hopefully not forever.) And yet, the season 4 finale wasn't intended to be the series' end.

When the drama was canceled back in May, the writers had just enough time to make what showrunner Chris Hollier calls "slight adjustments" to the final episode. But it still wasn't the ending the writers had imagined for the series as a whole. "This was intended to help launch us to a nice wrap-up of season 5," Hollier says of the finale. "More craziness would've followed."

Specifically, Hollier says season 5 would've featured multiple time jumps to give the show what he calls a "legacy ending."

"What does it mean when you start to find the people that you want to be with? How do you actually go and generate your own happy ever after? I loved where we were going to take those characters," Hollier says. "We were talking about setting the ending multiple years in the future. It would've been another wrap-up with where all of our couples were."

Roswell, New Mexico -- “How’s it Going to Be” -- Image Number: ROS413b_0418_R -- Pictured (L - R): Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin and Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes -- Photo: Michael Moriatis/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Michael Vlamis and Tyler Blackburn on 'Roswell, New Mexico' | Credit: Michael Moriatis/The CW

However, in this timeline, one couple did walk away with a happy ever after: The finale saw Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) tie the knot. "We did it for a couple reasons," Hollier says of the wedding. "One, we knew everyone wanted that. It was also a fun way to say goodbye if we had to say goodbye, to bring everyone together. Weddings do that. And then we also wanted, if there was more to come, we wanted to shift them into a new mode, with new challenges to overcome."

As for Max (Nathan Parsons) and Liz (Jeanine Mason), they ended the series as an engaged couple, but one that's literally a universe apart after Max (temporarily) returned to Oasis. The final shot of the season, Liz watching him leave, is one Hollier says they were working toward all year, but he does reveal that the couple's ending could've been much darker had the show been renewed. "There was one moment that we talked about earlier where the console behind Liz might have melted," he says. "If someone said, 'You're greenlit for season 5,' that might have been a larger discussion. But I think this is a more fair place to leave the fans."

And so, Max and Liz's love story ends with a bit of hope and some otherworldly complications. Because what else would you expect?

