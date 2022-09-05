A wedding, Shiri Appleby, and more of what to expect from the Roswell, New Mexico series finale

Roswell, New Mexico is headed toward its end.

The CW drama will wrap up with its series finale Monday, as Liz (Jeanine Mason) and company struggle to fight Clyde (Andrew Lees), who ended the penultimate episode by having just about everyone trapped in his grasp. All he wants is to get to Oasis, but the question remains: How many people is he going to hurt along the way?

"We thought, ultimately, who seemed formidable against Max?" showrunner Christopher Hollier says of Clyde as the series' final villain. "He's a great presence and a great energy. It was fun to play with the idea of: What does it look like to have somebody that hasn't quite realized that the cause you're fighting for is gone?"

But Clyde won't be the only challenge Liz has to face. There's also the effects of the intellect-enhancing drug she's inhaled lately.

Above, EW has an exclusive clip from the episode, which sees Liz call in some help in the form of Allie (Shiri Appleby). As she tells Allie, the drug has neurological effects: "My memory is deteriorating," she tells Allie in the clip. "I need your mind, Allie, to help me stop this alien." As Liz puts it, calling in Allie is her "Hail Mary" so let's hope Allie can help save the day — and Liz's mind — one last time.

Roswell, New Mexico -- “How’s it Going to Be” -- Image Number: ROS413b_0020_r -- Pictured (L - R): Nathan Dean as Max Evans and Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho -- Photo: Michael Moriatis/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Liz (Jeanine Maso) on 'Roswell, New Mexico' | Credit: Michael Moriatis/The CW

Drama aside, fans can also expect some happiness from the show's farewell. "We talked a lot about where we wanted to end," Hollier says. "The world is a very different place than what it was in season 1 and season 2. We're cognizant of what was going on outside our windows. And there was a lot of not great things happening and so we wanted to lead to people in some happier places. That was the goal with seasons 3 and 4."

One bit of happiness? Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex's (Tyler Blackburn) wedding! After Michael cut their last ceremony short to focus on saving Alex's life, the couple will finally get a chance to tie the knot.

"I was joking that if we started [the season] with a wedding proposal for Liz, then people expected a wedding, but I bet they didn't expect the Malex wedding," Hollier says. "We're always looking for the sideways way in and the goal here was to give them a little bit of what they wanted, but also hopefully leave them wanting more."

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

