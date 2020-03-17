Roswell, New Mexico creator takes us inside Liz's heartbreaking shower scene

Image zoom Roswell, New Mexico The CW

If you didn't tear up during Liz's (Jeanine Mason) shower breakdown in Monday night's episode of Roswell, New Mexico then you must be part of an extraterrestrial race that doesn't have tear ducts.

During the season 2 premiere of The CW drama, an overwhelmed Liz finally gave into her emotions and broke down sobbing in the shower. The scene came after she and newly-alive-again sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder) headed out on a road trip leaving Roswell behind them. The girls were singing to the radio, seemingly in good spirits, but when they got to the motel, Liz went into the bathroom and finally let her true feelings about losing the love of her life Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) overcome her and got into the shower to try and hide her agonized cries from her sister.

"I really like to write scenes with as little dialogue as possible," says series creator Carina Adly MacKenzie of the heartbreaking moment. "It's nice to have a partner like Janine where I can be like, 'Alright, here's the deal, we can only do this one time because we don't have time to blow dry your hair.'" Rather than the director having more control of the scene, MacKenzie says they handed the reins over to Mason and she told the actress, "Don't turn on that shower until you're ready to have that cry."

"It was letting her take control of the scene and say, 'At this moment, I'm good to fall apart,'" says MacKenzie. "She did a phenomenal job. I've said it a million times, and not just about Jeanine, I really feel like I have a cast across the board that is so capable. I feel so lucky as a writer because instead of writing something and then being like, 'Oh man, is that person able to pull it off? Maybe we dial it back or maybe we give that scene with somebody else.' When I issue a challenge to our cast, they rise to the occasion."

Seems likely there will be plenty more tear-jerker scenes to come this season.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

