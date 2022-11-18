Roslyn Singleton, America's Got Talent and Ellen fan fave, dies at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her husband Ray Singleton, died Tuesday after undergoing several rounds of treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. She was 39.

Ray Singleton confirmed the news on Instagram, writing that it was time to celebrate Roslyn's legacy, impact, story, and spirit.

Roslyn Singleton, an America's Got Talent and Ellen fan fave, has died at age 39 from brain cancer.

The Singletons visited Ellen in 2020 after a video of Ray serenading Roslyn before she underwent surgery for brain cancer went viral. During the appearance, Roslyn, a Navy veteran, revealed she had been undergoing cancer treatments since 2013 and had been in remission until the discovery of a new tumor.

Ray went on to become a contestant on America's Got Talent, where Roslyn joined him on stage.

"Whenever there's something going on in my life, God always puts the right people just right in front of me to make it a little easier," Roslyn said in a February interview with Novant Health.

"People literally will walk up to her and just say, 'I love you. Thank you so much for being an inspiration,'" Ray told Novant Health. "She'll put whatever she's got going to the side and speak to and minister to that person."

On Instagram, Ray chose to focus on Roslyn's positive spirit in memorializing her.

"Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be," he wrote. "This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING."

He continued, "She's where we're all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!!"