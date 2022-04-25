Rosie Perez and Wesley Snipes joked that Woody Harrelson looked like an 'undertaker at the Oscars'

Between Riding in Cars With Boys and White Men Can't Jump, Rosie Perez has a heck of an iconic film resume. Both movies recently hit milestone anniversaries (20 and 30 years, respectively) — and the friendships made during White Men Can't Jump have endured for just as long as the movie's impact.

While visiting The Drew Barrymore Show, Perez talked about reuniting with her White Men Can't Jump co-stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes at the 2022 Academy Awards, admitting that when she saw them the day before the event, it had also been about seven years since the three had been together. Nonetheless, she explained it was "just like old times" — which included poking some fun at Harrelson's award show outfit.

Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez, and Woody Harrelson at the 2022 Oscars Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez, and Woody Harrelson at the 2022 Oscars | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

"The night of the Oscars I saw Wesley's outfit, which was fabulously ridiculous," she told Barrymore. "And I said, 'What do you think Woody's gonna wear?' And he goes, 'He's gonna look like a hot mess.'" True to form, when Harrelson showed up — in a simple all black suit — the two friends couldn't stop laughing, with Snipes telling him "you just look like an undertaker at the Oscars, but you're good, you're good!'"

"The suit did not fit him well, I'm sorry to say," Perez admitted with a cringe. "I love you, I love you Woody but…"

Perez made a memorable impression in White Men Can't Jump as Gloria, Billy (Harrelson's) live-in girlfriend: a role that Barrymore said showed everyone how valuable women are. "It's like you were the biggest force in that movie and that changes things, it really does ... you were a revelation," an emotional Barrymore told Perez.

Perez previously poked fun at her co-stars for their Oscar reunion antics on an episode of The Daily Show, telling host Trevor Noah that she was "pissed off" at boys being boys — that is, Snipes and Harrelson mishandling her gown when the trio walked out on stage thanks to being stoned. (Look, there are some things that you just don't mess with, and a women's Oscar gown is one of them!)

