The Rosie O'Donnell Show type TV Show genre Talk Show

The Rosie O'Donnell Show is coming back to help Broadway.

The legendary talk show is slated to make a one-night-only return Sunday, March 22, for a special event that will also act as a live streaming fundraiser for the Actors Fund, the human services organization that provides a safety net for arts and entertainment professionals. From Rosie O'Donnell and Jersey Boys' Erich Bergen, this special event will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET on both Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube channel.

"Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation," O'Donnell said in a statement. "After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in."

The lineup includes many of Broadway's biggest stars, performing live from the comfort of their own home. Announced talent includes Skylar Astin, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, and Lea Salonga.

"This is the ultimate win-win proposition; The Actors Fund needs our support, and we’re all desperate for some fabulous entertainment we can enjoy from the safety of our own homes," Bergen added. "I’m so grateful to Rosie, and to this truly jaw- dropping array of talent that have agreed to participate."

The Rosie O'Donnell Show left quite the imprint on Broadway during its six-season run, devoting more airtime to theatrical productions than any other national program in TV history. The show even ended its run with a giant Broadway medley. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with the Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her contributions to arts education.

Now the entire world can kick, step, ball-change along with many of Broadway's best and brightest as part of a fundraiser for one of the most essential arts services organizations in the country.

