Starstruck creator Rose Matafeo on crafting a 'very relatable' rom-com

For Jessie (Rose Matafeo), it all started on New Year's Eve, when she unknowingly went home with a movie star. But that was just the start of Jessie and Tom's (Nikesh Patel) endearingly messy love story, which unfolds over the course of Starstruck's two seasons and follows them as they somehow always find new ways to screw things up.

In season 1, we watched them come in and out of each other's lives over the course of a year. And now, the charming HBO Max comedy has released its second season, which finds Tom and Jessie exploring the start of a real relationship (or at least trying to).

EW spoke with creator and star Rose Matafeo about the series' journey so far and what lies ahead.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Let's go back to the beginning of this for you: Where did the idea for this show come from? Is it something you'd been sitting on for a while?

ROSE MATAFEO: 2018 was when I wrote the pilot of it, and then we made a pilot, which was not the one that you've seen. So, it's been a while. But it was just an idea that I had at a comedy festival I'd been doing for a few years. Sometimes the natural progression is figuring out if you've got an idea for TV and I had worked making television in New Zealand before I moved to the UK. And it was just trying to figure out what I wanted to make, if I were to make anything up here. And then the idea, legitimately, I was just on a plane, slightly pissed and I was like, "Yeah, let's do a rom-com." I had done a show the year before, Horndog, which was about never being cast as the lead in a rom-com because of the way I look and the way I am. And I think I've always had an obsession with the world of rom-coms. And then weirdly, I was in a sort of rom-com in 2019, and so it all came out quite naturally. But it's definitely not one of those ones where I went, "I've been trying to get this made for decades." It was very organic.

So many rom-coms go so grand with the situations, and I love that with Starstruck, I'm just watching two people — sure, one's a movie star — but I'm really watching two people just continually mess things up.

Totally. With making the show, I was coming in and going, "What's something I would love to be in and I really enjoy doing and maybe is a good fit for the comedy I do in stand-up, as well?" Let's be honest, it's not a huge stretch to play a character like Jessie, who is a New Zealander of my age living in London. Because it was rooted already at reality, or something very close to reality, it meant that it's a very relatable show. I'm not, like, getting married to a prince.

What was the casting like for Nikesh Patel?

It was a very long process. And, to be honest, we didn't find Nikesh until very close to the end of it. Any person who is creating a rom-com knows chemistry is such a huge, huge priority when it comes to casting anything. If you don't believe the chemistry between two actors, it's like any script in the world wouldn't work. We were aware of the fact that it's a make-or-break thing to cast someone who was right for that role because if you don't, then your whole thing is f---ed. So we were very particular and when he came along, it was fantastic. We were auditioning on Zoom and doing chemistry reads on the Zoom, which was very strange. But it was a great testament to his abilities that even on the Zoom, it was like, "Oh yeah. There's something here actually." So then we got him in the room and this all happened.

And then you got picked up for season 2 before you'd finished season 1, right?

We were writing it. Because the pandemic pushed us, we were writing the second series before we had shot the first one. So that was weird, because we originally were supposed to shoot in March 2020 and that wasn't a great month to start shooting a show. So then, it all got pushed. In the meantime, what we did was we wrote the second series. We then started shooting the day after the first one came out.

Because season 1 was such a specific thing — following these two people meeting over the course of a year — what was the story you wanted to tell in season 2?

I think we realized quickly when we were making the first series that we have to write toward what is interesting about this love story. And we had early ideas that there would be a time jump and we see them six months down the line. And I just found that quite a boring thing. And I think [writer] Alice [Snedden] came to me and was like, "We're missing out on the most interesting part of a relationship, which is the very, very beginning of it." We ended it on the classic rom-com high. And I think it was always quite clear that we had to write toward what had the most juice to it. And particularly for a rom-com, it's the twist that she realizes that she actually is terrible at relationships. In the same way that series 1 was them coming in and out of each other's lives, this is them mashed together and exploring all those really minor — but huge when you're in it — miscommunications and insecurities.

And I love that you have her freak out after deciding to stay. Because she's done what everyone tells you not to do — uproot your life for someone — and yet rom-coms tell us to do just that.

And people do it. People are just idiots. If you're actually in love, they'll do f---ing crazy s---. It's like no one knows anything. You follow your heart. Humans are stupid. And don't think you're too good for love because you'll do some crazy s---. I'd move for people. I've moved countries for people. Many people have done that.

Is there much improv on this show?

Weirdly kind of not. Me and Alice come from a big improv background. But I think it's because the scripts are so tight and we have 20-25 minutes to get across a lot, a lot of story, a lot of the time, hopefully. Also, the nature of how we shoot it is so tight as well. We do not get a big amount of time to shoot it. So, because of those slight limitations there isn't actually much and I don't mind that. Because I think, to be honest, if I hadn't written the script I'd be trying to improv all the time. [Laughs] But we've only got one camera. Let's be honest, we can't improvise because we have one camera. You can improvise with two cameras, you cannot improvise with one.

Do you have a certain season plan in mind for this story?

No. I go with the flow. They feel like characters that are fully formed, so it's almost like dipping in and out of someone's story. I don't think there's this grand story that needs to be told of these characters. I just don't think I'm that confident, to be honest. I don't have that confidence. But when I go, "Oh God, it would be so great to see those people in that context or that stage in their life," then that's when it feels natural to dip back in. But I think you got to have love for it. You got to have love for the characters and I think that's what's nice about it, is that rather than just being story-based, the show sometimes is an exercise in creating a world and characters that you're just like, "I love seeing these characters live in this world and react to the ups and downs of life and stuff."

Well, you mentioned at the start of this that you sat down to see if you could create a TV show. Now that you've created two seasons, has anything surprised you about the experience?

Well, to be honest, I'm slightly surprised at the reaction from people. I'm really happily surprised that it seems to have struck a chord in another country I didn't really expect to ever do well in. We were just trying to make another nice rom-com. Hearing people tell me its' a comfort watch that they go back and re-watch makes me feel so wonderful, because there are so many pieces of work that I have that relationship with.

It helps that Jessie is so relatable.

I love that, f--- yeah! It's funny with rom-coms. You really, truly want to relate because you want to basically role play. You want to feel like you're experiencing that with that person, but so much of my life was spent watching people who didn't look like me or weren't anything like me. Other people can probably relate to them more, but who can relate to f---ing Sandra Bullock? She's the most stunning person on Earth! We are mere shadows to you, Sandra Bullock. So I'm very happy that the hot mess of Jessie is relatable. [Laughs]

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Starstruck seasons 1 and 2 are now on HBO Max.

