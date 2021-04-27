Rose Byrne falls in love with aerobics in first Physical trailer

Apple has released the first trailer for its Rose Byrne-led dramedy Physical.

The 10-episode series, which will debut on Friday, June 18 on Apple TV+, follows Byrne's Sheila Rubin, an unhappy 1980's housewife struggling with self-image issues as she tries to balance being a good wife and mother with finding her own happiness. Ultimately, Sheila discovers an unexpected escape from everything she hates when she falls in love with aerobics. Set in San Diego, the half-hour dark comedy follows Sheila on her journey to empowerment as she transforms into a lifestyle guru.

The series, created by Annie Weisman (About A Boy, The Path), also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

Watch the first trailer for Physical, which will release its first three episodes on June 18 — followed by a weekly release for the rest of the season — above.

