Roscoe Born, Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives actor, dies at 69

Image zoom Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Roscoe Born, a soap opera veteran known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, has died. The actor was 69.

Born's friend and business partner Deanna Lynne shared the news on the Born Roscoe Songs Facebook page Friday. "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born's passing. He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter," she wrote. "Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever."

Born, who was born Nov. 24, 1950, in Topeka, Kan., started his career in 1976 on an episode of the TV series Joe Forrester. He went on to make several other guest appearances before finding success on daytime TV, landing his first major role on Ryan's Hope, where he played Joe Novak. He then landed a gig on ABC's short-lived 1984 prime-time series Paper Dolls, but returned to soaps where he received an Outstanding Supporting Actor Daytime Emmy nomination in 1990 for his portrayal of twin brothers Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage on Santa Barbara.

Born also had stints of varying lengths on the daytime dramas All My Children, As the World Turns, Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives, and The City. He portrayed One Life to Live villain Mitch Laurence on and off from 2009 to 2012, as well as Tom Fisher on The Young and the Restless from 2005 to 2006.

Born is survived by his daughter, Alberta.

Related content: