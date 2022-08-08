The actress got fans excited when she said she'd just learned that The Punisher "was happening again."

Rosario Dawson says she had bad intel on The Punisher returning with Jon Bernthal: 'I can't be trusted'

You just can't kill Frank Castle.

With Disney+ reviving at least one of Netflix's canceled Marvel shows, fans got to thinking it was only a matter of time before The Punisher got his due — and, for a fleeting moment, that time seemed to come earlier than expected thanks to a slip-up from Rosario Dawson.

At Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend, Dawson — who plays superhero whisperer Claire Temple in the Marvel TV universe — casually mentioned that she'd just heard that The Punisher, and Jon Bernthal, were making a comeback. And she, for one, was thrilled.

038_crime_207_unit_00369r Jon Bernthal as The Punisher | Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

"I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it's my second chance because it was the only one of the shows that I wasn't in and I love Jon Bernthal," Dawson said while speaking on stage at C2E2.

However, Punisher fans had their hopes dashed again when the actress clarified on Sunday night that she had some bad intel from other excited fans. "I can't be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently," she wrote on Twitter. "My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you're told what you want to hear…"

Dawson played Temple, a night nurse who helps heal the oft-battered local heroes of New York City, on Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and the collaborative The Defenders.

Ever since Netflix canceled the beloved Big Apple brawler series — as well as Iron Fist — fans have hoped that Disney+ would come to their rescue. Then, after a series of Easter eggs about the Man Without Fear's return, their hopes began to become reality.

Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, MCU head honcho Kevin Feige announced that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio would be returning to the franchise in Daredevil: Born Again, premiering on Disney+ in spring 2024.

According to the MCU's "Phase Five" schedule, Daredevil: Born Again will follow Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which stars Kathryn Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness.

"Frank Castle is 100 percent in my bones and in my heart," Bernthal previously told EW. "He will always have a place in my heart and I will always be very protective of him and that project."

EW has reached out to reps for Bernthal, Dawson, series creator Steve Lightfoot, and Disney+ for any additional details.

