Rosario Dawson doesn't think SNL gets her boyfriend Cory Booker 'quite right,' and has some suggestions

Listen up Saturday Night Live, Rosario Dawson has some notes.

The actress was asked by TMZ for her opinion on SNL's recent sketch featuring her boyfriend, Senator Cory Booker, played by cast member Chris Redd.

"I'm really looking forward to someone doing an impression that actually really comes off like Cory," Dawson told the outlet. "So I'm throwing it out there, a little idea: He's literally like the Ted Lasso of the Senate, so maybe do something that's kind of a spin like that?"

Redd debuted his impression of the senator in 2018, and has played him six times since.

The Dopesick star — who hosted SNL in 2009 — added that she didn't take any offense to the comedian's impersonation in this week's cold open, which mostly poked fun at their relationship, but she just doesn't think the late night comedy show gets "him right."

"Sometimes the impressions are really spot on for folks and I just keep feeling like they're missing it," she said, adding that Booker is doing so much for his state for cannabis justice and police reform that they could do "a whole spin on him trying to jump on the most things and be the most effective for his community." Though she did relent that that sketch may not be "as funny — but it's true."

Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Credit: Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

Dawson said Booker is so good natured and funny that when she watched the Mister Rogers documentary, Won't You Be My Neighbor, she was reminded of her boyfriend. Just some suggestions, SNL.

EW has reach out to SNL and Redd for comment. Watch the sketch above and watch Dawson's comments to TMZ below.

