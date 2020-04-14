Image zoom Jennifer Graylock/Getty; Disney

Rosario Dawson is kinda-sorta confirming reports she’s playing a fan-favorite character in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Dawson was asked by Variety if she's playing Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming season of the Disney+ series.

"That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy," she replied, then added, "I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point" and it would be "a million and one percent because of the fans."

The Daredevil and Jane the Virgin actress seems to be referring to the fact that Disney has refused to confirm Dawson's rumored casting. Normally in such situations, it's because an actor's deal isn't finished and therefore might not happen. But season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped filming in early March and is currently in post-production (with its team working remotely on the edit to maintain social distancing). So presumably any scenes with Dawson have already been shot. While Disney's silence then might seem curious, remember The Mandolorian didn't even reveal Baby Yoda until the series premiere aired last November.

Ahsoka Tano is a popular Jedi character in The Clone Wars animated series where she's voiced by Ashley Eckstein. Recently Eckstein was likewise asked about Dawson being reportedly cast as Tano in the live-action series.

“The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian," she wrote. "I can’t answer questions that I have not been a part of. I am an actress and have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting, and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued. I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about."

The Mandalorian season 2 will air in October on Disney+.

