The actor was also known as "The King of Commercials," having served as a pitchman for Vlasic pickles, Rice-a-Roni, and more.

Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, dies at 86

Ron Masak, the character actor best known for his role as Cabot Cove's Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86.

Masak's daughter shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Thursday. "He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," she wrote.

She added that he "was surrounded by his wife [Kay] and all six children" at the time of his death.

His granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 30: (Pictured left to right) Ron Masak (as Sheriff Mort Metzger ), Angela Lansbury (as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher) and William Windom (as Dr. Seth Hazlitt) star in the CBS television detective drama "Murder, She Wrote". The series premiered September 30, 1984. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) Ron Masak (as Sheriff Mort Metzger ), Angela Lansbury (as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher) and William Windom (as Dr. Seth Hazlitt) star in the CBS television detective drama 'Murder, She Wrote.' | Credit: CBS/Getty

Born in Chicago, Ill., on July 1, 1936, Masak's first notable role was in a 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone. He went on to appear in a string of TV shows throughout the '70s and '80s including I Dream of Jeannie, The Monkees, Get Smart, Bewitched, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Wonder Woman, among others.

In 1985, he began a recurring role as Sheriff Mort Metzger opposite Angela Lansbury on Murder, She Wrote. He would go on to appear in 41 episodes until the iconic CBS series ended in 1996.

Masak also had roles in a number of films, including The Benchwarmers, Angels on Tap, Ice Station Zebra, Knievel, and Listen to Me.

CENTURY CITY, CA - AUGUST 21: Actor Ron Masak arrives at the Eagle & Badge Foundation Gala on August 21, 2010 in Century City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Ron Masak in 2010 | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Fondly known as "The King of Commercials," he spent 15 years as the frontman for Vlasic pickles and also appeared in ads for such brands as Rice-a-Roni, Glad sandwich bags, Spray 'n Wash, and Zenith TVs.

News of Masak's passing came just nine days after the death of Lansbury, who died earlier this month at the age of 96.

In addition to his wife and children, Masak is survived by 10 grandchildren.