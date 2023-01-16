"I was a little disappointed not to have time this time," the legendary director tells EW.

Ron Howard wants to direct an episode of Willow if it gets renewed

Ron Howard is eager to get back behind the camera in the world of Willow.

Howard directed the original 1988 film, which was recently continued via television series on Disney+. While the first season of Willow dropped its finale on Jan. 11, fans and creators are still waiting to see if they'll get the chance to make more.

If they do, Howard, who executive produced the series, would love the chance to direct at least one episode.

"I was a little disappointed not to have time this time," he tells EW. "It would be a function of looking at the calendar."

Still, Howard, who most recently directed Thirteen Lives, is never all that free. So, if Willow gets renewed, scheduling will play a big role. "I wouldn't want to make any promises as I've already got a few things that I'm dreaming of doing. But if we're fortunate enough to be able to carry on with the show, I am going be as involved as I can be, as I was this season, because it means a lot to me."

Though Howard had long dreamed of bringing Willow back in some capacity, it was Jonathan Kasdan, who he'd worked with on Solo: A Star Wars Story, who had the idea that finally made it happen. "I was always excited for Warwick [Davis] to be Willow again," Howard notes. "But I was most excited by Jon's expansion of the next generation and their relationships. Because the first one was built on the charm and the emotion that came out of the relationships."

Howard was a very hands-on executive producer, joining creative meetings throughout the process and offering notes on scripts. But he says it was a breeze because he trusted Kasdan and his ideas so fully.

"I happened to agree with the approach," he says with a laugh. "I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news at any point. But I offered up notes, criticisms and ideas. That's the way I was utilized and activated. There were discussions about where the season would go and how the episodes would unfold, and I participated in that. But once the overarching shape of the first season and the launch into the adventure was defined, and once the key cast members were in place, it fell completely on Jon's shoulders."

Regardless of Willow's future, audiences can bet it won't be the last time Kasdan and Howard partner. "He and I were just talking about other areas [we could collaborate]," Howard shares with EW. "He's a different generation. He's very smart, very funny. He's a friend, and a great, young, creative mind. The truth is we were talking about what corners of the world should we be looking for stuff in addition to what we've done together already."

