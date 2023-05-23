Rolf Harris, TV personality and sex offender, dies at 93

The prolific Australian family entertainer served time in prison for indecent assaults against young women and girls.

Rolf Harris, the painter, singer, and family entertainer whose reputation was tarnished after being jailed for a series of indecent assaults on young girls, died earlier this month. He was 93.

Harris' death, caused by neck cancer and "frailty of old age," was confirmed by a registrar at Maidenhead town hall, close to his house in England, per the BBC.

Australian entertainer Rolf Harris performs on a television show circa 1970. Rolf Harris circa 1970 | Credit: David Redfern/Redferns

Harris was born in Australia but found fame in Britain during the '60s presenting Hey Presto! It's Rolf and The Rolf Harris Show, going on to become a familiar presence on British TV screens for half a century. His subsequent TV series included Rolf's Cartoon Time and Animal Hospital. In the U.S., Harris scored a chart hit in 1963 with the George Martin-produced single "Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport." Harris appeared at the Glastonbury Festival in 1993 and returned to perform at the event several more times over the next two decades.

Portrait of entertainer Rolf Harris drawing caricatures, photographed for Radio Times in connection with the television series 'Cartoon Time', April 1986 Rolf Harris in 1986 | Credit: Tim Roney/Radio Times/Getty Images

In 2013, Harris was arrested and questioned by U.K. police over historical allegations of sexual abuse. His arrest was part of Operation Yewtree, an investigation into sexual abuse which had been prompted by the many allegations made about Harris' fellow TV entertainer Jimmy Savile following his death in 2011.

Harris was later sentenced to five years and four months in prison for indecent assaults against young women and girls committed between 1968 and 1986. He was released on parole in 2017.