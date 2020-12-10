Rogue One prequel series gets title: Andor

The Rogue One prequel series now has a title: Andor.

The Disney+ series has Diego Luna reprising his ill-fated Star Wars Rebel spy character from the 2016 film.

Andor, which just recently began production, will also star Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Carl Staller, and Genevieve O'Reilly (as Mon Mothma). Alan Tudyk was previously confirmed as reprising his role as the droid K-2SO.

The news was announced at Disney's investor conference Thursday, along with a sizzle reel of footage:

Andor will arrive on Disney+ in 2022.