It's a whole new ballgame in Amazon's new A League of Their Own trailer

There's no crying in baseball, but there is sexism and racism, as seen in the new full-length trailer for A League of Their Own, Amazon's upcoming sports comedy series based on the classic Penny Marshall film of the same name.

Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, and the rest of the misfit crew of women fighting to play professional baseball at the height of World War II are thrown several curveballs in the male-dominated field, including casual sexism ("You want the game to be more exciting? Shorten the skirts") and racism ("I don't think you understand, this is the all-American league," a white coach says to an aspiring Black player).

The series, created by Jacobson and Will Graham, is loosely based on Marshall's film and will take a deeper look at race and sexuality within the era. The co-creators previously told EW the game plan is to capture the same spirit of the original film — which starred Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, Tom Hanks, and Madonna — while exploring the untold stories of that time period.

"We both loved the movie," Graham said. "We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren't there the first time — but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie."

The sprawling cast also includes D'Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman, Gbeimsola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgardo, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey. O'Donnell will also return, starring as a new character named Vi, a local bar owner and "warm, gregarious" fan of the Rockford Peaches.

