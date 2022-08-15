Griggs starred on the kids movie review show Rated K on Nickelodeon before transitioning to roles on One Life to Live and Another World.

Robyn Griggs, stage, film, and television actress primarily known for originating the role of Maggie Cory on Another World, has died. She was 49.

Griggs had shared in previous posts that she had been battling stage four endocervical adeno cancer. Last month, Griggs revealed that she had four tumors, "two new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and [a] large one on [the] right side lymph node." And a few days before her passing, her Facebook page shared that her father would be taking her into hospice.

Robyn Griggs Robyn Griggs, VINNIE ZUFFANTE/MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES/GETTY | Credit: VINNIE ZUFFANTE/MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES/GETTY

On Aug. 13, a friend announced that Griggs had passed.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the post read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

Robyn Griggs was born on April 30, 1973 in Tunkhannock, Pa. As a child actor, she played Molly in the stage musical Annie and from 1986 to 1988 she was one of the hosts of the Nickelodeon movie review show Rated K: For Kids by Kids.

Griggs starred as Stephanie Hobart for six episodes of One Life to Live in 1991 through '92, garnering a Young Artist Award nomination. The following year she originated the role of Maggie Cory on Another World, but she was unceremoniously fired two years later in 1995.

The producers of the soap claimed they were taking the character in a new direction, but Griggs maintained she was fired for being associated with notorious tabloid star John Wayne Bobbit. Griggs said they were just friends.

After that, Griggs stepped away from acting, returning in 2003 to work mostly in indie horror films such as Zombiegeddon and Dr. Horror's Erotic House of Idiots. Her last credit was 2015's Joey Hollywood's Movie Night 2.

Griggs revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2020.