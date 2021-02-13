Robin Wright has one regret about the way House of Cards ended

It's been over two years since we last said goodbye to the diabolical Underwoods and their schemes on Netflix's House of Cards, but star Robin Wright still has lots of thoughts on the way everything played out.

Speaking to PeopleTV's Lola Ogunnaike for a new episode of Couch Surfing, Wright recalls how executive producer David Fincher convinced her to take on the part of Claire Underwood, who starts off the series as Frank Underwood's (Kevin Spacey) wife and the CEO of a non-profit and later ascends through the hierarchies of government to become President of the United States.

"I said I didn't know if I want to be on a TV show, because I wanted to continue doing film. And he said, 'This is going to be revolutionary, this streaming medium. It's going to be the way of the future. It's going to take over,'" she recalls.

Her reluctance to take on the role also extended to the character herself, but Fincher convinced her on that front, too. "I don't want to just play a woman who's arm candy to a politician in a TV show," she explained. "And he said, 'Don't worry. It's only the beginning, season 1. Claire Underwood is going to evolve into a very complex — if we want to say complex — and corrupt female character.'"

Ultimately, she signed on for the show, and she says she was thrilled to direct the final episode and that her character's journey led her to the Oval Office, but she does have one regret about the way it all went down. She says, "It was quite an honor to close out the show [as director]. I did wish that she had been nominated as president legitimately. That would have been a nice little caveat to put out in the world to say, 'See? It's possible.'"

