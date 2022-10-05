Robin Thicke sings Growing Pains theme in tribute to late dad on The Masked Singer
- TV Show
Get out the tissues!
Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer will bring the tears early, with panelist Robin Thicke kicking off the show with a performance of the Growing Pains theme song "As Long As We Got Each Other." The song was co-written by his late father, Alan Thicke, who also starred in the long-running sitcom.
Thicke's turn is accompanied by a montage of vintage photos of Thicke and fellow Masked Singer cast members Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Nick Cannon over the years, a nod to the series' opening credits. The tribute concludes with a throwback pic of the Thickes on the set of Growing Pains, where Alan portrayed Dr. Jason Seaver across seven seasons. Watch the performance and the montage in the video below.
Thicke joins his fellow panelists onstage following the song, which Cannon calls "an amazing tribute to America's dad, and Robin's dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke." If your eyes aren't already misty, watch for Robin's mom, Gloria Loring, in the audience.
Fittingly, tonight's episode of The Masked Singer is "TV Theme Night," which will feature Harp and two all-new costumes singing their versions of famous television theme songs. Will Harp once again be crowned the Queen, or will Fortune Teller or Mummies take the throne?
Find out in tonight's episode, which airs on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments