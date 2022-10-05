Robin Thicke sings Growing Pains theme in tribute to late dad on The Masked Singer

Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, Robin's father, co-wrote the sitcom's iconic theme song.
By Lauren Huff October 05, 2022 at 03:38 PM EDT
Advertisement

The Masked Singer

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network
genre

Get out the tissues!

Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer will bring the tears early, with panelist Robin Thicke kicking off the show with a performance of the Growing Pains theme song "As Long As We Got Each Other." The song was co-written by his late father, Alan Thicke, who also starred in the long-running sitcom.

Thicke's turn is accompanied by a montage of vintage photos of Thicke and fellow Masked Singer cast members Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Nick Cannon over the years, a nod to the series' opening credits. The tribute concludes with a throwback pic of the Thickes on the set of Growing Pains, where Alan portrayed Dr. Jason Seaver across seven seasons. Watch the performance and the montage in the video below.

Thicke joins his fellow panelists onstage following the song, which Cannon calls "an amazing tribute to America's dad, and Robin's dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke." If your eyes aren't already misty, watch for Robin's mom, Gloria Loring, in the audience.

Robin Thicke and Alan Thicke
| Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage

Fittingly, tonight's episode of The Masked Singer is "TV Theme Night," which will feature Harp and two all-new costumes singing their versions of famous television theme songs. Will Harp once again be crowned the Queen, or will Fortune Teller or Mummies take the throne?

Find out in tonight's episode, which airs on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

The Masked Singer

Celebs compete in this reality-singing TV show while wearing elaborate costumes to conceal their identities. Can you guess the celebrity behind the mask?

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 5
rating
genre
airs
  • Wednesdays at 08:00 PM
network

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com