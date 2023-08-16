The Good Morning America anchor wiped away tears when her sister Sally-Ann gave her a present tied to one of their mom's recipes.

Most of Robin Roberts' Good Morning America bachelorette party unfolded like an edition of A.M. Anchors Gone Wild (complete with a "shirtless" Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer offering up suggestive uses for pickleball paddles), but her family moved the broadcast anchor to tears with an emotional gift from her late mother, who died in 2012.

As the GMA crew (and special guest presenter Niecy Nash) showered Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, with presents ahead of their big day, Tory Johnson concluded the segment by bringing out her colleague's sister Sally-Ann, who was holding a personalized cutting board from Sophistiplate.

"These are great because you can put your name or a date on them. They also make one that's really, really special that your sister Dorothy helped me with," Johnson explained. "Sally-Ann is here to show you this one — a very special board. They will allow you to submit something in writing and Dorothy helped with that."

Roberts was stunned, tearing up when she realized the board was inscribed with her favorite family recipe.

"Oh, wow," Roberts said before Sally-Ann added, "You know how much Mama is blowing kisses to you right now, and now you have her recipe for rosemary chicken. I know you're going to be in the kitchen, where you always are."

Roberts called the gift "beautiful," and Johnson explained that Dorothy — who had to miss the segment due to a medical procedure — handwrote the recipe, which was then imprinted on the wooden piece.

"Those are for you if you need them," said Spencer as she motioned to a box of tissues to an overwhelmed Roberts. "I should've known when I saw the Kleenex box," Roberts quipped, dabbing her eyes as she continued to cry.

Elsewhere during Roberts' bachelorette party, Strahan unbuttoned his jacket to reveal a T-shirt with comically airbrushed ab muscles, and En Vogue closed out the episode with a musical performance.

To celebrate the couple's upcoming September wedding, GMA also produced a segment featuring interviews with the pair as they reflected on their love story, which began when they met in 2005.

"We had only been dating not even two years when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. She could have bailed early on in the relationship. No one would have blamed her," Roberts said, commending her partner for sticking by her. "People ask me how did I start calling her 'Sweet Amber,' and it was so organic. It's just the aura about her. She's so kind. She's just really, really kind, and it's so genuine, you know? It's not trying to be anything other than who she is."

