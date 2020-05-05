Robert Rodriguez to direct The Mandalorian season 2 episode

Robert Rodriguez is entering the Star Wars universe.

The Alita: Battle Angel and Desperado filmmaker announced on Twitter on Monday (Star Wars Day, May the 4th) that he directed at least one episode in The Mandalorian season 2. "I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe," he captioned a photo of himself alongside Baby Yoda.

In addition, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) also posted that he was directing an episode of the Disney+ series in season 2.

The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped production in March. Apparently, Disney+'s social media embargo has ended on its directors announcing their participation, so there could be more directors coming out of the woodwork soon.

Showrunner Jon Favreau (Iron Man) previously told EW he would direct an episode of his series in season 2, and executive producer Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is also directing at least one episode.

The news comes ahead of the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian docuseries, which premieres today on Disney+ and goes behind the scenes of the Star Wars drama series.

The Mandalorian returns in October.

Related content: