Carradine and his fellow SAG-AFTRA members have been on strike for two weeks seeking better pay and other protections.

Robert Carradine is giving his 2 cents' worth on why he and his fellow Hollywood actors are on strike — or rather, his 0 cents' worth.

In an Instagram post Friday, the Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds star, 69, shared a photo of a residual check from Disney Worldwide Services in the amount of $0.00. In the caption, Carradine wrote, "Why we're striking."

Carradine's post comes two weeks into a walkout by SAG-AFTRA — the labor union that represents some 160,000 actors and other performers — after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers imploded. It also arrives nearly three months after Hollywood screenwriters, represented by the WGA, declared a work stoppage.

The two strikes — overlapping for the first time since 1960 — have largely shut down Hollywood as actors and writers press for better wages, streaming residuals, job security, and other protections.

Carradine didn't specify which screen project the residual check was for; it was dated Aug. 30, 2019. In addition to Lizzie McGuire, which originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, Carradine's Disney credits include Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire, Max Keeble's Big Move, and The Lizzie McGuire Movie. (Carradine's Lizzie McGuire screen daughter, Hilary Duff, has also been on the picket lines.)

Representatives for Carradine and Disney didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Friday.

Other striking actors have also been speaking out about receiving minuscule residual checks. Abbott Elementary star William Stanford Davis recently displayed a check for $0.03 on social media, and This Is Us star Mandy Moore said she's received "pennies" in streaming residuals for the hit NBC drama.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," Moore told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "We're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another… but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

