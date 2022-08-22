See Rob Riggle eat bull testicles with Bear Grylls: 'The good news is the bull was well hung'

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle just discovered what a Rocky Mountain oyster is.

In this exclusive clip from the Running Wild season finale, Saturday Night Live alum and former correspondent for The Daily Show, Rob Riggle, had to eat pickled bull testicles while hiking through the Great Basin Desert with host Bear Grylls.

In the clip, even Grylls himself seems to think the Rocky Mountain oysters (the dinner table-appropriate name for bull testicles) taste horrible. Before Riggle can even speak, Grylls says, "Ew... wow." Riggle then asks, "what does it taste like to you?" To which Grylls responds, "...truly terrible."

During a confessional, Riggle says to the camera, "So, dinner tonight was unusual, some would say. I say it was awesome. Rocky Mountain oysters... we had testicles, and they were soaked in pickle juice, and they were... delicious." Riggle then stares at the camera, shaking his head no.

Rob Riggle on Running Wild Rob Riggle | Credit: National Geographic

Luckily, the guys were able to wash down their testicles with dirty, mossy river water that Grylls promised had been filtered, so not to worry. At one point Riggle says, "It had a hint of that classic, moss, dirty sock taste..." Which, knowing Grylls' history — in previous episodes he's filtered water numerous times using his socks and underwear — it's possible that Riggle wasn't too far off.

Riggle is the latest celebrity to be thrust out of their comfort zone by Grylls. In this season alone, Natalie Portman had to drink water filtered through Grylls' underwear, Simu Liu had to resurrect a frozen maggot using the warmth of his mouth, and Florence Pugh had to repel from a helicopter into a jungle. You can watch the full clip above.

The two-hour season finale of Running Wild with Bear Grylls airs tonight on National Geographic at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.