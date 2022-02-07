Watch Rob Lowe describe The West Wing while on a date with a politician on 9-1-1: Lone Star
We love it when two worlds collide.
In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe's Captain Owen Strand finds himself talking politics — and everything he says sounds extremely familiar.
The scene sees Owen on a date with the Texas Governor's chief of staff (played by Amy Acker), whom he met on an app. Owen gives her his take on what politicians do all day: "I always imagine the world of politics to be really smart people waking briskly down corridors, talking real fast and all sort of sounding alike," he says. Anyone who has seen even one episode of The West Wing will know that that description very accurately depicts how the characters behaved on NBC's Aaron Sorkin political drama.
Lowe spent four seasons playing Sam Seaborn, the White House's deputy communications director, on The West Wing. During his run on the show, he spent a lot of time walking briskly down corridors, talking real fast.
Elsewhere on Monday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace's (Sierra McClain) new family life takes a turn when someone unexpectedly shows up from Judd's past.
9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
